Shah Rukh Khan's action-thriller 'King' is set for a 2026 release. It marks his daughter Suhana Khan's debut, with SRK appearing in two different timelines.
14
Image Credit : Twiiter
Shah Rukh Khan King movie Story
Bollywood's King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, has his next film 'King' slated for 2026. The first-look poster, released on his 60th birthday, has fans buzzing with excitement.
24
Image Credit : instagram
What is the story of the movie 'King'?
Since the first look of 'King' dropped, fans are eager to know the story. Reports suggest SRK will appear in two timelines, playing both younger and older versions of his character.
34
Image Credit : instagram
'King' film crew
Siddharth Anand, director of blockbusters like 'Pathaan' and 'War,' is helming 'King.' Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, it's a high-voltage action thriller.
44
Image Credit : instagram
Shah Rukh Khan's hat-trick hit
Besides the action, the father-daughter duo of SRK and Suhana has grabbed attention. SRK's last films in 2023, 'Pathaan,' 'Jawan,' and 'Dunki,' were all successful hits.
