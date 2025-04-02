Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan sells Dadar flat for THIS whopping amount? Check here

user
Mannat is undergoing major renovations. Amid this, Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan reportedly sells a flat in Dadar West for a whopping profit; Check here

Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Apr 2, 2025, 12:37 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan, recently sold a nearly 2,000 sq. ft. apartment in Mumbai’s Dadar West for Rs 11.61 crore. The property, located in Kohinoor Altissimo, was initially purchased by her in August 2022 for Rs 8.5 crore, marking a 37% increase in value. As per property documents, the sale was registered on March 28, 2025, with buyers Devendra Chaukar (holding an 87.5% stake) and Vandana Agarwal (owning 12.5%).

The apartment is situated on the 21st floor of Kohinoor Altissimo, an upscale gated community in Dadar West. Developed by Kohinoor CTNL Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, the project offers luxury residential units with premium amenities. The sale also includes two dedicated parking spaces, and the price per square foot for the built-up area is estimated at Rs 58,507.


This transaction reflects the dynamic nature of Mumbai’s high-end real estate market, showcasing a rising demand for prime properties. The appreciation in property value underscores the lucrative investment opportunities within the city’s luxury housing sector.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan and his family are temporarily moving out of their iconic Mannat bungalow due to an extensive renovation of its annexe, a process expected to take nearly two years. During this period, they will be residing in Pali Hill, Khar, where Khan has leased four floors in the Puja Casa building from producer Vashu Bhagnani’s family. Reports indicate that each floor comprises a single apartment, ensuring ample space for his security team and staff. The actor will be paying a monthly rent of Rs 24 lakh for the apartments, amounting to Rs 8.67 crore for a three-year tenure.

ALSO READ: Did Shah Rukh Khan forgive paps for Aaryan Khan drug case coverage in 2021? Here's what we know

