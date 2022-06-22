Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan gets trolled for her 'attitude' to paparazzi

    First Published Jun 22, 2022, 12:58 PM IST

    Suhana Khan got brutally trolled for refusing to pose for photographers; social media user said, "First Movie Nahi Aayi Aur Itna Attitude"

    One of the most well-liked and fashionable star kids in Bollywood is Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan. All eyes will be on Zoya Akhtar's film "The Archies," in which SRK's daughter is slated to make her much anticipated acting debut. Suhana was photographed yesterday by city photographers. She even turned her back on the photographers rather than stopping to pose for their cameras. Suhana ignored the repeated requests from Paps for her to pose as they tried to make her feel at ease. (Video)

    Social media users have shared a video of the incident in which they criticise SRK's daughter. She was seen in a video leaving her car after being instructed to do so by the paparazzi. "Suhana ji rukiye na, abhi kya stress hai, ab toh aapki movie aa rahi hai," one of the photographers said.
     

    Everyday milege is humara chehra yaad karke. Suhana didn't pose for them or even look at them, so it appears that she wasn't in the mood to amuse them. Suhana Khan's actions infuriated some online users, who cruelly mocked her for her attitude toward the photographers.

    One person responded to the post by saying, "Itna Ganda ignore." "Attitude queen Nothing else," remarked another. "First Movie nahi aayi aur itna attitude 1 min baat nahi kari," one remark read. The star banegi tab kya karegi is Ye Badi. Papa bhi nahi bulayegi apne. Suhana Khan wore a white crop top with leggings and a Louis Vuitton sling purse to keep things casual for the occasion. Even in her casual attire, she had charisma. Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor looks too hot to handle in these 7 sexy pictures

    Suhana, meanwhile, just finished The Archies' Ooty filming schedule. Zoya Akhtar’s project also marks the Bollywood debut of Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, and the late Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor. In 2023, Netflix is expected to distribute the film. Also Read: Is Prabhas giving Adipurush's producers trouble? Here's what we know

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vijay Babu rape case update: Malayalam actor gets anticipatory bail from Kerala High Court RBA

    Vijay Babu rape case update: Malayalam actor gets anticipatory bail from Kerala High Court

    Is Prabhas giving Adipurush's producers trouble? Here's what we know RBA

    Is Prabhas giving Adipurush's producers trouble? Here's what we know

    Vijay Thalapathy's birthday special: Rashmika Mandanna goes gaga over Varisu first look poster RBA

    Vijay Thalapathy's birthday special: Rashmika Mandanna goes gaga over Varisu first's look poster

    Vikram actor Kamal Haasan all praise for Nawazuddin Siddiqui here is why and what he said drb

    'Vikram' actor Kamal Haasan's all praise for Nawazuddin Siddiqui; here's why and what he said

    Disha Patani sensuous hot photoshoot in skimpy dress will make your heart skip a beat video drb

    Disha Patani’s sensuous, hot photoshoot in skimpy dress will make your heart skip a beat (video)

    Recent Stories

    Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government on its way out Sanjay Raut's crypic Tweet

    Maha Mutiny: Uddhav Thackeray's government on its way out?

    tennis Serena Williams is back Fans cheer as american ace makes winning return after year out eastbourne doubles snt

    'Serena Williams is back': Fans cheer as American ace makes winning return at Eastbourne Doubles

    Meet Jamie and Craig Overton - The first identical twins to play Test cricket for England?-ayh

    Meet Jamie and Craig Overton - The first identical twins to play Test cricket for England?

    Tuesday Box Office Collection Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Vikram Major 777 Charlie Nikamma Virata Parvam drb

    Box Office Report: Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' continues its magic on day 33

    Use your Ration Card at any government store; know the new changes here - adt

    Use your Ration Card at any government store; know new changes here

    Recent Videos

    india at 75 Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India snt

    India@75: Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Exclusive! Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Video Icon
    India at 75 The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    India@75: The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    Video Icon
    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil snt

    India@75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil

    Video Icon