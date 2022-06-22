Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan gets trolled for her 'attitude' to paparazzi

Suhana Khan got brutally trolled for refusing to pose for photographers; social media user said, "First Movie Nahi Aayi Aur Itna Attitude"

One of the most well-liked and fashionable star kids in Bollywood is Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan. All eyes will be on Zoya Akhtar's film "The Archies," in which SRK's daughter is slated to make her much anticipated acting debut. Suhana was photographed yesterday by city photographers. She even turned her back on the photographers rather than stopping to pose for their cameras. Suhana ignored the repeated requests from Paps for her to pose as they tried to make her feel at ease. (Video)

Social media users have shared a video of the incident in which they criticise SRK's daughter. She was seen in a video leaving her car after being instructed to do so by the paparazzi. "Suhana ji rukiye na, abhi kya stress hai, ab toh aapki movie aa rahi hai," one of the photographers said.



Everyday milege is humara chehra yaad karke. Suhana didn't pose for them or even look at them, so it appears that she wasn't in the mood to amuse them. Suhana Khan's actions infuriated some online users, who cruelly mocked her for her attitude toward the photographers.

One person responded to the post by saying, "Itna Ganda ignore." "Attitude queen Nothing else," remarked another. "First Movie nahi aayi aur itna attitude 1 min baat nahi kari," one remark read. The star banegi tab kya karegi is Ye Badi. Papa bhi nahi bulayegi apne. Suhana Khan wore a white crop top with leggings and a Louis Vuitton sling purse to keep things casual for the occasion. Even in her casual attire, she had charisma.