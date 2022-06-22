Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Janhvi Kapoor looks too hot to handle in these 7 sexy pictures

    First Published Jun 22, 2022, 7:30 AM IST

    Janhvi Kapoor shares a slew of sizzling pictures while rumoured boyfriend Orhan Awatramamni indulges in PDA.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Wearing a shimmery onion-hued little dress, Janvhi Kapoor stole our hearts in the latest set of pictures that the actress shared on her Instagram profile on Tuesday. Janhvi looked nothing less than stunning in the slew of pictures that she posted which have received nearly half a million likes on her social media account. This is not the first time that the young actress has set the internet on fire with her hot pictures, as she more than often puts out pictures from her photoshoot. And this time too, these latest pictures of Janhvi are so drool-worthy that one look at these photos is just not enough of any Janhvi Kapoor fan in the house!

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Sharing the slew of pictures on her Instagram handle, Janhvi Kapoor showed off how enticing she looks, every single time she dresses up for a party. The short-length halter neck dress came with a plunging neckline.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    For the backless shimmery dress, Janhvi Kapoor opted for a glowy and shimmery make-up that added drama to the look. She loaded her lashes with thick coats of mascara with hues of pink, gold and nude for the eyes.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    As for the lips, Janhvi Kapoor chose a pink lip gloss. She styled her hair in beachy waves while using a highlighter on her body that made all her important points shine bright.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor completed her look with strappy stilettoes that added extra glam to her oh-so-hot look. And for the accessory, she went simple by wearing nothing but chunky round earrings that were mostly hidden behind her luscious tresses.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    The pictures are from an evening date that she went on with her sisters Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor. They were also joined by their close friend, Ananya Kapoor.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor’s rumoured boyfriend Orhan Awatramani was also present with the ladies at the party. In fact, Janhvi and Orri also indulged in a little PDA on social media. Responding to Janhvi’s caption “meet me on monday 💕”, Orri wrote: “But meet me everyday ☺️.”

