Ryan Reynolds has confirmed that another Deadpool film will happen 'eventually'. He hinted that the potential third instalment may delve into 'deep cuts' from the original Marvel comics, following the success of 'Deadpool & Wolverine'.

Ryan Reynolds on Future Deadpool Film

Ryan Reynolds shared his views on the potential third instalment of the Deadpol franchise, saying that there is a chance for the third part, reported Variety. During a panel at Fanatics Fest over the weekend, Ryan Reynolds confirmed that there will "eventually" be another movie starring the Marvel antihero, but it may revolve around "deep cuts" from the character's comics. "There's a few really deep cuts that I think are missing from the movies. I think there's a few deep cuts missing from some of the comics," Reynolds told moderator Nature Luvz You (via Hobby Nonsense) as quoted by Variety. "There's certainly some stuff that I love that [Deadpool co-creator] Fabian [Nicieza] wrote that is incredible [and] Gerry Duggan, another friend and incredible comic writer, that we can put in. But then there's stuff upcoming. There's eventually, you know, remotely another 'Deadpool' film. So it's going to be great," added Reynolds as quoted by Variety.

Building on Box-Office Success

Following the huge success of 2024's "Deadpool & Wolverine," Reynolds told "Sunday Today" in April that he's already started writing Deadpool's return to the big screen, though he said the Merc With the Mouth wouldn't be the main focus. The news should come as no surprise following the success of the last film, Deadpool & Wolverine, which also starred Hugh Jackman reprising his role of Wolverine, which he made famous in the X-Men movies. Deadpool & Wolverine broke box-office records for R-rated film bringing in 1.3 billion USD at the worldwide box office, reported Deadline. (ANI)