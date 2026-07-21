Harry Styles' Tuesday concert in Brazil was cancelled due to 'tour illness,' with refunds issued. The Friday show will proceed, and ticketholders for the cancelled show are offered a discount to attend, though ticket availability is limited.

Brazil Concert Cancelled Due to 'Tour Illness'

Harry Styles' concert scheduled for Tuesday night in Brazil has been cancelled due to an unspecified "tour illness," although Friday's concert will take place as scheduled, reported Variety A rep shared the announcement with Variety, which stated, "We deeply regret to share that the Harry Styles show on Tuesday, July 21, 2026 at Morumbi has been cancelled due to tour illness. Your order will be refunded at point of purchase, per the details outlined below."

It added, "Friday, July 24, 2026 will play as scheduled. If you would like to attend Friday's show, you may use your July 21 ticket number to purchase tickets at an exclusive discount starting today, Tuesday, July 21, 2026 at 12 pm through Friday, July 24 at 12pm BRT at THIS LINK while supplies last. You will still receive your full refund for the Tuesday, July 21, 2026 show. We have worked with the venue to open up as many tickets as possible for Friday's show, but please note that inventory is extremely limited," as quoted by Variety.

'Together, Together' Tour Details

Styles' 'Together, Together' tour in support of his new album "Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally" launched in Amsterdam on May 16 and has received rave reviews as it has moved through multiple nights in that city and London.

According to Variety, the tour is scheduled to move to Mexico City for six shows starting on July 31. It then heads to New York's Madison Square Garden for a record-setting 30-night stand at the venue beginning on August 26, before concluding this initial leg in Australia at the end of the year.

Fan Concern After London Stage Incident

Meanwhile, Harry Styles left fans worried after he appeared to choke on water and briefly fell to the stage while performing at Wembley Stadium in London during his Together, Together residency.

According to PEOPLE magazine, the incident occured on Friday while Styles was performing his hit song As It Was. After doing his signature "whale" move, where he sprays water into the air, the singer appeared to choke on the remaining water in his mouth before falling onto his back on stage.

Videos shared by fans on social media showed Styles coughing while lying on the stage. He covered his mouth with his fist as he continued coughing and appeared to take a few moments to catch his breath. Seconds later, he got back on his feet, waved to the crowd and finished the show.

The singer returned to the stage for his next Wembley concert on Saturday, showing that he had recovered. However, many fans continued to share their concern online. (ANI)