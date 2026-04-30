Filmmaker Karan Johar is reportedly set to make his debut at the Met Gala 2026 on May 4, following Shah Rukh Khan's appearance last year. An official announcement is still awaited for fashion's most iconic and exclusive night.

With the Met Gala 2026 just around the corner, all eyes are on which stars from Hollywood and Bollywood will grace fashion's most iconic night. If a little birdie is to be believed, filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to make his Met Gala debut this year. An official announcement is still awaited. It would be interesting to see KJo at Met Gala as he is quite fashionable and never hesitates to experiment with his sartorial choices.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The upcoming edition of Met Gala will be held on May 4. Last year, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh made his debut at Met Gala in Sabyasachi's all-black creation.

What is the Met Gala?

The Met Gala, held annually on the first Monday in May, is arguably the most coveted and exclusive ticket in the world. For one spectacular night, a select group of global elite--including Hollywood royalty, influential politicians, chart-topping musicians, and cultural power players--ascends the museum steps. The event is a dramatic spectacle where guests peacock their most ambitious, often boundary-pushing, interpretations of the year's theme, as per Deadline.

Met Gala 2026 Theme

The show will be organized thematically around various body types, highlighting the profound, two-way relationship between clothing and the body. The goal is to reveal how artistic representations of the body are shaped by garments, and how the garments, in turn, are shaped by the bodies they clothe. (ANI)