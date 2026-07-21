YouTuber MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson) announced his marriage to girlfriend Thea Booysen. He shared wedding photos on Instagram with the caption, 'I found MrsBeast.' The ceremony was part of a week-long celebration on a private island resort.

Popular YouTuber MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson) is now married. He recently exchanged vows with his girlfriend, Thea Booysen. On Tuesday, MrBeast dropped mesmerising pictures with Thea from their wedding ceremony.

A Week-Long Island Celebration

"I found MrsBeast (red heart emojis) and it was the best day of my life," he captioned the post. The event kicked off on July 14 and took place over the course of a week at the 74-acre private island resort, combining both the nuptials and fun-filled days of festivities, as per PEOPE.

After several days of wedding guests mingling and enjoying island activities including kitesurfing and snorkeling (and feeding the lemurs and flamingos that live on the island!), the couple exchanged vows in a ceremony officiated by an ordained minister, who was a family friend.

How The Couple Met

Donaldson first met Booysen, a fellow gamer and internet personality from South Africa, in 2022 when he was visiting her home country. During the trip, he went to dinner with a mutual friend who invited Booysen to join them. "When I met him, I was quite surprised how down-to-earth he was, and also how intelligent he was," Booysen recalled. "I thought YouTubers were just sort of a persona, but when I met him, I was quite surprised to see that he's actually a nice guy. He wasn't sitting there with an ego." (ANI)