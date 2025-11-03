Shah Rukh Khan’s 60th birthday became a global celebration of love and admiration as fans united worldwide. Though he skipped his traditional Mannat appearance, SRK expressed heartfelt gratitude through a warm video message

Shah Rukh Khan’s 60th birthday turned into an emotional celebration that connected fans across the world. The beloved actor, who has been the face of Indian cinema for over thirty years, shared a special video message to express his appreciation for the unwavering love and support of his admirers.

Shah Rukh Khan's Celebration With Fans

Instead of greeting his fans from the balcony of Mannat as he usually does, Shah Rukh chose to connect with them virtually this year. He posted a cheerful selfie video from his fan event in Mumbai, looking relaxed in a grey beanie and glasses. In the clip, he thanked everyone for making his birthday special and mentioned that he was filled with gratitude. He assured those who couldn’t attend that he looked forward to meeting them soon—both in cinemas and during future celebrations.

For decades, the sight of Shah Rukh Khan waving from his iconic Mannat balcony has been a defining part of his birthday. Thousands gather outside his home every November 2, turning the day into a festival for his global fanbase.

However, this year’s celebration took a different turn. Earlier in the day, the Jawan star announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he would not be stepping out to greet his fans. He explained that authorities had advised him to avoid public appearances because of crowd control and safety issues. He conveyed regret over the situation and assured fans that he would miss seeing them more than they could imagine.

Despite this change, SRK made sure his fans felt appreciated. During a special fan meet in Mumbai, he spent quality time with them—smiling, posing for photos, and sharing warm moments. His humility and gratitude left everyone moved, reinforcing why his fans continue to adore him even after six decades of life and more than thirty years in the industry.

At 60, the “King of Hearts” once again proved that his bond with his fans remains his greatest success story.