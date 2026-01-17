Ranveer Singh was initially announced as the new face of the Don franchise, but he exited the project later. Reports claim his decision came after the massive success of Dhurandhar. The actor is now keen to work with directors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Atlee. He also reportedly wants to avoid appearing in consecutive gangster roles, as Dhurandhar has already established him strongly in that genre.