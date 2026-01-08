- Home
While Ranveer Singh was announced to star in 'Don 3', rumors are spreading that Hrithik Roshan might replace him. Although the production company denies this, the mystery of who the film's hero is continues
Who is that hero?
The hot topic in Bollywood right now is the movie 'Don 3'. It was officially announced that Ranveer Singh would play the famous role after Shah Rukh Khan. But new info has now created a huge buzz among fans.
Is Ranveer Singh leaving?
Ranveer Singh's recent film 'Dhurandhar' grossed over 1200 crores, a global record. Following this huge success, it's said he might exit 'Don 3' due to a salary hike or scheduling conflicts.
Hrithik Roshan back in the 'Don' game?
If Ranveer exits, Hrithik Roshan is the top contender. A fun fact: 'Don 2' had a scene where SRK unmasks to reveal Hrithik. The crew feels this makes for a smooth transition for fans.
Who's the heroine? Priyanka? Deepika?
Just like the lead actor, there's a lot of confusion about the heroine. There are talks of bringing back Priyanka Chopra as 'Roma', or signing Deepika Padukone if Ranveer Singh continues.
What's the truth?
As rumors fly, Excel Entertainment has denied them, stating Ranveer hasn't left and filming starts in January. In short, the mystery of who is 'Don' remains until an official announcement.
