Gaming reality show 'Playground Season 5' is back with a three-mentor panel: Elvish Yadav, Tejasswi Prakash, and Aarush Bhola. The new season, premiering August 1, 2026, will see mentors and contestants locked in a house that is the game.

The gaming reality show 'Playground Season 5' is all set to return with its most ambitious format yet, introducing a three-mentor panel. Two-time champion Elvish Yadav will lead the KO Krakens, while Tejasswi Prakash will make her debut as a mentor to the Raging Centaurs, alongside Aarush Bhola, who takes charge of the Power Phoenixes. Spanning six weeks, Season 5 will see three teams in a relentless competition to emerge with just one mastermind at the end. View this post on Instagram A post shared by MX Player by Prime Video (@mxbyprimevideo)

The House is the Game

The trailer opens with each mentor caught mid-moment in their own world, until reality glitches around them. One by one, they realise they've been locked in as mentors and pulled straight into the world of reality gaming, where they're set to go head-to-head. There is no time to ease into the competition. The mentors must adapt, upgrade and dominate, because in this game, it can all be over in an instant. Every level is a boss level, and the only objective is to eliminate the target. As the trailer declares, the real game begins now, because this time, there won't be games in the house. The house is the game. With the mentors now inside the Playground, the trailer also sets up the season's next big battle: building their teams.

'A Mix of Experience and Fresh Perspective'

Amogh Dusad, Director & Head of Content, MX Player by Prime Video, said, "Playground has built a loyal following because it keeps reinventing the stakes, and Season 5 does exactly that. As the only gaming reality show that seamlessly blends competitive gaming with immersive reality entertainment, Playground has carved out a space of its own. Bringing Elvish Yadav back alongside Tejasswi Prakash and Aarush Bhola gives us a mentor panel with the perfect mix of proven experience and fresh perspective. We're confident this season's format will keep both our contestants and audiences hooked," as per a statement.

Mentors on the New Season

Elvish Yadav on Defending His Title

Talking about his return, two-time champion mentor Elvish Yadav further added, "Winning the title once is an achievement. Winning it twice is a responsibility. Every new season brings tougher competition and fresh challenges, but that's exactly what motivates me. I know everyone will be coming after the defending champion, and I'm ready for it. I'm coming back with the same hunger, the same belief, and the same mindset--to give it everything I've got. The goal is simple: make history with a third title"

Tejasswi Prakash on Her Debut

Sharing her excitement about joining the panel, actor Tejasswi Prakash said, "This is my first time stepping into a gaming reality show as a mentor, and that alone makes this experience incredibly exciting for me. What makes it even more thrilling is that this season, the house itself is the game, so you're constantly thinking on your feet and adapting to whatever comes your way. I'm really looking forward to taking on this challenge, competing alongside two strong mentors, and discovering a completely new side of myself through the journey."

Aarush Bhola on Building His Team

Adding to that, Aarush Bhola said, "For me, Playground isn't just about winning--it's about building a team that believes in itself. As a first-time mentor, I know there will be a learning curve, but I also believe fresh perspectives can change the game. What makes this journey even more special is the opportunity to give back to the gaming and creator community by helping upcoming talent find a platform through MX Player by Prime Video. I'm excited to compete alongside other mentors, challenge them at every step, and create a journey that people will remember. The goal is simple: give my team everything I've got and fight till the very end."

Premiere Date and Where to Watch

'Playground Season 5' will premiere on August 1, 2026, streaming for free exclusively on MX Player by Prime Video, available across mobile devices, Connected TVs, the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, and Fire TV. (ANI)