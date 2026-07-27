Pankaj Tripathi will be honoured with the 'Artist of Distinction' award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2026. The National Award-winning actor will attend the festival for the first time to personally receive the award.

Actor Pankaj Tripathi is set to receive the prestigious 'Artist of Distinction' honour at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2026, celebrating his exceptional contribution to Indian cinema and his remarkable journey as one of the country's most respected performers. Marking a special milestone, it will also be the first time the National Award-winning actor will attend the festival and personally receive the honour in Melbourne, Australia.

Tripathi expresses gratitude

"To be soon receiving the 'Artist of Distinction' honour at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne is deeply humbling. As an actor, I have always believed that stories have the extraordinary power to transcend boundaries, connect hearts and bring people closer, irrespective of language or geography. To have my journey be recognised on an international platform like IFFM is truly special and incredibly meaningful," Pankaj Tripathi said as per a press release.

"Every milestone in my career has been possible because of the trust and collaboration of filmmakers, writers, directors, fellow actors, technicians and, above all, the audiences who have embraced my work with so much love. This recognition belongs as much to them as it does to me. Coming from a small village in Bihar, I never imagined that the stories I would become a part of would one day travel across the world and be celebrated in this manner," Tripathi said.

He also added, "What makes this honour even more memorable is that I will be attending the festival in person for the very first time. I am looking forward to interacting with audiences in Australia, celebrating the incredible journey of Indian cinema, and sharing this moment with fellow artists from across the industry. My heartfelt gratitude to the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne for this honour. It is something I will always cherish."

Festival Director on Tripathi's Impact

Mitu Bowmick Lange, the director of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, said, "Pankaj Tripathi is one of the finest actors of our generation, an artist whose performances transcend language, geography and culture. His extraordinary ability to bring authenticity, empathy and quiet power to every character has made him one of the most respected voices in Indian cinema today. It is our absolute privilege to honour Pankaj Tripathi with the 'Artist of Distinction' Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. This recognition celebrates not only his remarkable body of work but also his immense contribution to storytelling that resonates with audiences across the world. His journey from humble beginnings to becoming one of India's most acclaimed actors is deeply inspiring and reflects the transformative power of cinema."

A Look at Tripathi's Acclaimed Career

Over the years, Pankaj Tripathi has established himself as one of the most respected performers in Indian cinema, effortlessly moving between commercial successes and critically acclaimed projects. He has earned numerous accolades, including a National Film Award. Her performances as the unforgettable Sultan Qureshi in 'Gangs of Wasseypur' to the beloved Kaleen Bhaiya in 'Mirzapur,' and 'Mimi', among others, Tripathi has consistently redefined excellence with characters that have become cultural touchstones.

About IFFM 2026

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2026 will take place from August 13 to 23, bringing together an exciting and diverse line-up of films, filmmakers, actors and industry talent from across India and the world. Tripathi's 'Artist of Distinction' Award presentation will be at the iconic Palais Theatre on August 13. (ANI)