Rishab Shetty's Kantara 'IN'; Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu and Ajay Devgn's Thank God 'OUT'-Report

According to a fresh rumour, theatres have cut show timings for Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu and Ajay Devgn's Thank God, while increasing Rishab Shetty's Kantara slots.

According to a fresh allegation, theatre owners are replacing screens showing Ram Setu and Thank God with presentations of Kantara in Hindi.



The Kannada film, which was remade and released in Hindi three weeks ago, has done well in the Hindi circuit. According to reports, the Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn flicks are not performing well at theatres.

According to a report, Kantara's ticket prices are 40% lower than Ram Setu and Thank God, which is working in the film's favour. "With the business improving by the day, the theatre owners have quietly begun to expand Kantara showcasing by limiting showing for both Ram Setu and Thank God," according to the article.



According to the source, shows for both films have been cut, but Kantara has received extra shows. "The showcasing reduction is minimal for the weekend, but the real game will begin on Monday, when a large chunk of shows are set to be either cancelled or replaced to avoid reports of no audience in cinema halls," the report stated, adding that distributors have been instructed to keep shows limited in order to "avoid the negativity of shows getting cancelled due to zero audience."

Kantara, which is still popular with spectators, will most certainly gain from the shift in programming. On Monday, trade expert Taran Adarsh came to Twitter to reveal that the Rishab Shetty film's weekend receipts increased.



“#Kantara *#Hindi version* proves, yet again, content is KING and audiences are KING MAKERS… Has a rocking Weekend 3… Racing towards HALF-CENTURY… [Week 3] Fri 2.75 cr, Sat 4.10 cr, Sun 4.40 cr. Total: ₹ 42.95 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC," he tweeted.



