Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rishab Shetty's Kantara 'IN'; Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu and Ajay Devgn's Thank God 'OUT'-Report

    First Published Oct 31, 2022, 4:26 PM IST

    According to a fresh rumour, theatres have cut show timings for Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu and Ajay Devgn's Thank God, while increasing Rishab Shetty's Kantara slots.

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    According to a fresh allegation, theatre owners are replacing screens showing Ram Setu and Thank God with presentations of Kantara in Hindi.
     

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    The Kannada film, which was remade and released in Hindi three weeks ago, has done well in the Hindi circuit. According to reports, the Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn flicks are not performing well at theatres.

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    According to a report, Kantara's ticket prices are 40% lower than Ram Setu and Thank God, which is working in the film's favour. "With the business improving by the day, the theatre owners have quietly begun to expand Kantara showcasing by limiting showing for both Ram Setu and Thank God," according to the article.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    According to the source, shows for both films have been cut, but Kantara has received extra shows. "The showcasing reduction is minimal for the weekend, but the real game will begin on Monday, when a large chunk of shows are set to be either cancelled or replaced to avoid reports of no audience in cinema halls," the report stated, adding that distributors have been instructed to keep shows limited in order to "avoid the negativity of shows getting cancelled due to zero audience."

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kantara, which is still popular with spectators, will most certainly gain from the shift in programming. On Monday, trade expert Taran Adarsh came to Twitter to reveal that the Rishab Shetty film's weekend receipts increased.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    “#Kantara *#Hindi version* proves, yet again, content is KING and audiences are KING MAKERS… Has a rocking Weekend 3… Racing towards HALF-CENTURY… [Week 3] Fri 2.75 cr, Sat 4.10 cr, Sun 4.40 cr. Total: ₹ 42.95 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC," he tweeted.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Positive word of mouth has benefited Kantara the most. Not only are spectators loving the film, but other celebrities have also given it high marks.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    pro-wrestling WWE: Should The Rock daughter Ava Raine join Roman Reigns Bloodline? Jimmy Uso comments-ayh

    WWE: Should The Rock's daughter Ava Raine join Roman Reigns' Bloodline? Jimmy Uso comments

    Who was Sonali Chakraborty? Gaatchora actor passes away at 59 drb

    Who was Sonali Chakraborty? ‘Gaatchora’ actor passes away at 59

    Fans question Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's 'double dinner' amidst food crisis drb

    Bigg Boss 16: Fans question Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's 'double dinner' amidst food crisis

    weekend Box Office Report Kantara sets new record takes check out Ram Setu Thank God performances drb

    Box Office Report: Kantara sets new record; check out ‘Ram Setu’, ‘Thank God’ performances

    Should Kantara go to Oscars? Here's what Rishab Shetty stated RBA

    Should Kantara go to Oscars? Here's what Rishab Shetty stated

    Recent Stories

    On Twitter's 'blue tick' fee reports, here's what Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said - adt

    On Twitter's 'blue tick' fee reports, here's what Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said

    football ligue1 Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta calls Lionel Messi 'No. 1' player; believes PSG star key to winning titles snt

    Barcelona legend Iniesta calls Messi 'No. 1' player; believes PSG star key to winning titles

    PM Modi to visit Morbi in Gujarat on Nov 1 where bridge collapse killed over 140; check details AJR

    PM Modi to visit Morbi in Gujarat on Nov 1 where bridge collapse killed over 140; check details

    iPhone 13 under Rs 50000 Grab Rs 69990 Apple phone for THIS price gcw

    iPhone 13 under Rs 50,000? Grab Rs 69,990 Apple phone for THIS price

    Stuntmans beard catches fire as he performs dangerous stunt; horrific incident goes viral - gps

    Stuntman's beard catches fire as he performs dangerous stunt; horrific incident goes viral

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: Would not pinpoint any particular moment - Bhuvneshwar Kumar-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'Won't pinpoint any particular moment' - Bhuvneshwar

    Video Icon
    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: We are not thinking about Rishabh Pant as opener - Vikram Rathour-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'We aren't thinking about Pant as opener' - Rathour

    Video Icon
    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    Video Icon
    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Video Icon