SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh dances with Pawan Singh, looks HOT in backless blouse-WATCH
Bhojpuri movie fans are amazed to see Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's romantic dance in Locker Mein Jawani from the movie Maa Tujhe Salaam.
Photo Courtesy: YouTube
One of the most dynamic couples in the Bhojpuri business is the superstar Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh. On social media, Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's videos and songs continue to become popular.
Photo Courtesy: YouTube
A song from "Locker Mein Jawani" is attracting fans' attention on YouTube. Fans are amazed by Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's passionate dancing in this song. (WATCH VIDEO)
Photo Courtesy: YouTube
The duo gave a fantastic dancing performance to the tune. Social media users are rapidly spreading this song, and they seem to enjoy this couple's romance very much.
Photo Courtesy: YouTube
22 million people have seen the video as of this writing. This song is spreading like wildfire. There is a sizable fan base for Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh.
Photo Courtesy: YouTube
The duo alone is enough to completely destroy the song, music video, or movie. This couple's fans like seeing them together.
Photo Courtesy: YouTube
They are the Bhojpuri industry's most popular actors. The two have a very fantastic connection that makes the videos worth viewing.
Photo Courtesy: YouTube
The audience's obsession with this couple has not subsided despite the fact that they are not frequently seen together as a result of all the controversy surrounding them, even though this film is in high demand.