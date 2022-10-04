Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh dances with Pawan Singh, looks HOT in backless blouse-WATCH

    First Published Oct 4, 2022, 4:49 PM IST

    Bhojpuri movie fans are amazed to see Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's romantic dance in Locker Mein Jawani from the movie Maa Tujhe Salaam.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    One of the most dynamic couples in the Bhojpuri business is the superstar Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh. On social media, Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's videos and songs continue to become popular.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    A song from "Locker Mein Jawani" is attracting fans' attention on YouTube. Fans are amazed by Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's passionate dancing in this song. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The duo gave a fantastic dancing performance to the tune. Social media users are rapidly spreading this song, and they seem to enjoy this couple's romance very much.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    22 million people have seen the video as of this writing. This song is spreading like wildfire. There is a sizable fan base for Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The duo alone is enough to completely destroy the song, music video, or movie. This couple's fans like seeing them together.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    They are the Bhojpuri industry's most popular actors. The two have a very fantastic connection that makes the videos worth viewing.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The audience's obsession with this couple has not subsided despite the fact that they are not frequently seen together as a result of all the controversy surrounding them, even though this film is in high demand. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Adipurushs Lord Ram AKA Prabhas to do Ravana Dahan in Delhi sur

    Adipurush's Lord Ram AKA Prabhas to do Ravana Dahan in Delhi

    Karan Singh Grover can't stop sharing adorable pictures of his pregnant wife Bipasha Basu sur

    Karan Singh Grover can't stop sharing adorable pictures of his pregnant wife, Bipasha Basu

    Prabhas starrer Adipurush lands in trouble MP Minister warns Om Raut over teaser drb

    Prabhas-starrer ‘Adipurush’ lands in trouble; MP Minister warns Om Raut over teaser

    Maja Ma review: Karan Johar left spellbound with Madhuri Dixit's performance sur

    Maja Ma review: Karan Johar left spellbound with Madhuri Dixit's performance

    Bigg Boss 16, Day 2 Fight over house duties between Tina Datta-Manya Singh, and Gautam Vig -Priyanka Chahar Choudhary sur

    Bigg Boss 16, Day 2 Fight over house duties between Tina Datta-Manya Singh, and Gautam Vig -Priyanka Chahar C

    Recent Stories

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore/3rd T20I: Arshdeep Singh rested with back niggle; Rohit Sharma asserts nothing serious-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore T20I: Arshdeep rested with back niggle; Rohit asserts 'nothing serious'

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Monalisa's BOLD bedroom song with Pawan Singh goes viral-WATCH RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Monalisa's BOLD bedroom song with Pawan Singh goes viral-WATCH

    Happy Dussehra 2022 Wishes WhatsApp Facebook messages images to share with everyone on Vijayadashami gcw

    Happy Dussehra 2022: Wishes, WhatsApp/Facebook messages, images to share with everyone on Vijayadashami

    Reliance Jio True 5G Beta trials from October 5; services to begin in these cities

    Reliance Jio True 5G Beta trials from October 5; services to begin in these cities

    football Igor Stimac extends India head coach contract till AFC Asian Cup 2023-ayh

    Igor Stimac extends India head coach contract till AFC Asian Cup 2023

    Recent Videos

    TRS leader seen distributing liquor bottles and chicken day before KCR rebrands party as national outfit

    TRS leader seen distributing liquor bottles and chicken day before KCR rebrands party as national outfit

    Video Icon
    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru RBA

    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    We have been able to signal our intent and state of readiness along LAC: IAF chief

    We have been able to signal our intent and state of readiness along LAC: IAF chief

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 playoffs: Bhilwara Kings conquers Gujarat Giants, seals final berth against India Capitals-ayh

    LLC 2022: Bhilwara Kings conquers Gujarat Giants, seals final berth against India Capitals

    Video Icon
    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Video Icon