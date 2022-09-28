Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh's song 'Dolha Patti' goes viral; fans must WATCH

    First Published Sep 28, 2022, 5:42 PM IST

    Bhojpuri video: Once again, a hit film Dhadkan's song ‘Dolha Patti’ is grabbing fans' attention on YouTube. Fans are excited to see Pawan Singh's and Akshara Singh's romantic dance in this song.

    One of the most popular on-screen couples in the Bhojpuri film industry is the superstar Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh. Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's videos and songs on social media continue to become popular. 
     

    A song by "Dolha Patti" is attracting fans' attention on YouTube once more. Fans are astonished by Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's passionate dancing in this song.
     

    Dolha Patti is from the hit film Dhadkan is sung by Pawan Singh and Priyanka Singh, written by Vinay Nirmal. The duo gave a fantastic dancing performance to the tune. 
     

    Social media users are rapidly spreading this song, and they seem to enjoy this couple's romance very much. 95 million people have seen the video as of this writing. This song is spreading like wildfire.

    There is a sizable fan base for Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh. This couple's fans like seeing them together. They are the Bhojpuri industry's most adored actors.

    The two have a very fantastic connection that makes the videos worth viewing. The two are enthralling the crowd with their powerhouse performance. You'll like viewing this film, which is becoming more and more popular.

    The fan's obsession with this couple has not been seen together due to all the controversy surrounding them, even though this film is in high demand.

