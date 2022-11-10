Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Delhi Court to hear Jacqueline Fernandez's regular bail plea today

    Per a report, Jacqueline Fernandez’s lawyer, advocate Prashant Patil said that the Bollywood actor will be attending the court proceedings regarding her regular bail plea that are scheduled to take place at Patiala House Court in Delhi on Thursday.

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Delhi Court to hear Jacqueline Fernandez's regular bail plea today drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Nov 10, 2022, 9:24 AM IST

    (Image: PTI)

    Delhi’s Patiala House court is expected to hear actor Jacqueline Fernandez’s regular bail plea in connection with Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar and others, on Thursday. Previously, Jacqueline Fernandez was granted bail by the trial court in the matter.

    According to a media report, advocate Prashant Patil, who is representing Jacqueline Fernandez, confirmed that the actor will be attending the court proceedings scheduled for Thursday.

    Enforcement Directorate (ED), while filing its objection against Jacqueline Fernandez’s bail plea, has stated that the actor did not cooperate in the investigation, adding that she made the disclosure only when she was confronted with evidence.

    

    According to the ED, Jacqueline Fernandez was informed about conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar's criminal background within 10 days of her introduction to him. Jacqueline was earlier granted interim bail by the Additional Sessions Judge, along with a notice to the ED.

    Enforcement Directorate, on August 17, 2022, filed its supplementary charge sheet in the Rs 200 crore extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. The charge sheet, filed in a Delhi Court, also mentioned Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused. The Sri Lanka-born Bollywood actor has been summoned by the investigating agency on multiple occasions.

    Jacqueline Fernandez’s lawyer, advocate Prashant Patil, has stated that the Bollywood actor has been cooperating with the investigation, adding that she has attended all the summons. Her advocate also said that Jacqueline handed over all the information to the ED.

    

    Per ED’s previous charge sheet, actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi accepted that the two were gifted expensive cars and other things as gifts from conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

    "During the investigation, statements of Jacqueline Fernandez were recorded on August 30, 2021, and October 20, 2021, Jacqueline Fernandez stated she received gifts viz three designer bags from Gucci, Chanel, and two Gucci outfits for gym wear. A pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings and a bracelet of multi-coloured stones, two Hermes bracelets. She also received a Mini Cooper which she returned," said the ED’s charge sheet.

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2022, 9:24 AM IST
    Jennifer Aniston calls ‘absolute lies’ to claims of her infertility being the reason for split with Brad Pitt

    Phone Bhoot box office: Here’s how the film performed on Wednesday

    Rhea Kapoor posted a funny BTS glimpse of 'The Crew' photoshoot,featuring Tabu, Kareena and Kriti Sanon

    Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi all set for BAFTA Awards; read report

    Sidhu Moosewala 'Vaar' OUT: Late singer's family ropped his second posthumous song (WATCH)

    Most expensive art auction: Late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen's art collection earns record $1 billion

    Niharika Konidela’s Turkey vacay pictures go viral; check out

    ISL 2022-23: NorthEast United FC seek desperate change in momentum as ATK Mohun Bagan eye second place

    5 anti-inflammatory breakfast recipes you can try out

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG: 'One knock-out game doesn't define us' - Rohit

    Answered: Why has US been unable to convince India to stay away from Russia?

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: 'Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal' - Rahul Dravid

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

