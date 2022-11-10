Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Delhi Court to hear Jacqueline Fernandez's regular bail plea today

Per a report, Jacqueline Fernandez’s lawyer, advocate Prashant Patil said that the Bollywood actor will be attending the court proceedings regarding her regular bail plea that are scheduled to take place at Patiala House Court in Delhi on Thursday.

(Image: PTI)

Delhi’s Patiala House court is expected to hear actor Jacqueline Fernandez’s regular bail plea in connection with Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar and others, on Thursday. Previously, Jacqueline Fernandez was granted bail by the trial court in the matter.

According to a media report, advocate Prashant Patil, who is representing Jacqueline Fernandez, confirmed that the actor will be attending the court proceedings scheduled for Thursday.

Enforcement Directorate (ED), while filing its objection against Jacqueline Fernandez’s bail plea, has stated that the actor did not cooperate in the investigation, adding that she made the disclosure only when she was confronted with evidence.

ALSO READ: Niharika Konidela’s Turkey vacay pictures go viral; check out

According to the ED, Jacqueline Fernandez was informed about conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar's criminal background within 10 days of her introduction to him. Jacqueline was earlier granted interim bail by the Additional Sessions Judge, along with a notice to the ED.

Enforcement Directorate, on August 17, 2022, filed its supplementary charge sheet in the Rs 200 crore extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. The charge sheet, filed in a Delhi Court, also mentioned Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused. The Sri Lanka-born Bollywood actor has been summoned by the investigating agency on multiple occasions.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s lawyer, advocate Prashant Patil, has stated that the Bollywood actor has been cooperating with the investigation, adding that she has attended all the summons. Her advocate also said that Jacqueline handed over all the information to the ED.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Aniston calls ‘absolute lies’ to claims of her infertility being the reason for split with Brad Pitt

Per ED’s previous charge sheet, actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi accepted that the two were gifted expensive cars and other things as gifts from conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

"During the investigation, statements of Jacqueline Fernandez were recorded on August 30, 2021, and October 20, 2021, Jacqueline Fernandez stated she received gifts viz three designer bags from Gucci, Chanel, and two Gucci outfits for gym wear. A pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings and a bracelet of multi-coloured stones, two Hermes bracelets. She also received a Mini Cooper which she returned," said the ED’s charge sheet.