Niharika Konidela’s Turkey vacay pictures go viral; check out

From a hot air balloon ride to Kayak in pristine blue waters, Niharika Konidela’s photodump from her Turkey vacation, set travel goals. If you have not seen the pictures already, check them out here. Don’t forget to see her stunning tattoo that she flaunted in a couple of these photos.

Telugu actor Niharika Konidela has been breaking the net with her photo dump from her recent vacation in Turkey. The niece of two of the biggest stars in Telugu cinema, megastar Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan, Niharika took to Instagram to post a few glimpses of her Turkey vacay, and the pictures are everything hot and spicy! The actor, who was recently a lot in the news for her personal life, has taken the world of social media by storm with these stunning photos from the Turkish land.

From enjoying her ride in the hot air balloon and glaring at the scenic bird's eye view of the Turkish city to kayaking in the pristine blue waters and also taking a dip at a natural waterbody, Niharika Konidela's photo dump on Instagram speaks volumes about the fun she has had on the trip.

Apart from the adventure-filled pictures that Nihari Konidela shared, the actor also posted a few snaps that show her inclination toward history, as she visited some historical spots during her stay. Along with this, she also tried her hands at Turkish pottery.

However, one thing that grabbed the attention of her fans the most, was Niharika Konidela’s stunning tattoo. In a strappy grey crop top that she wore while her kayaking session, Niharika flaunted her tattoo, inked at the back of her right shoulder.

