Thudarum has become one of the most popular Malayalam films recently. Released on the 25th of this month, the film garnered positive audience reviews right from the first shows, which quickly reflected at the box office. While the film didn't have the same pre-release hype as Mohanlal's Empuraan, which was released a month prior, it gained significantly more word-of-mouth publicity. The latest box office collection figures for the film, which has been surging in the following days, have been released. The film, along with Mohanlal, has crossed a significant milestone.

On its fourth day in theaters, the film entered the 100 crore club at the global box office. This is Mohanlal's fourth film to reach the 100 crore club and the 11th Malayalam film to achieve this feat. Mohanlal was the first to open the 100 crore club in Malayalam with Pulimurugan. Later, Lucifer and its sequel, Empuraan, released last month, also joined the 100 crore club. Empuraan's lifetime global gross exceeded 260 crores. Mohanlal has achieved his next 100 crore club entry within a month.

This is an achievement unmatched by any other actor in Malayalam cinema. Meanwhile, the film continues to see record occupancy and massive collections even on weekdays. Therefore, it's difficult to predict the final gross. Mohanlal plays the role of a taxi driver named Shanmukham in the film. Along with Binu Pappu, Farhaan Faasil, and Maniyanpilla Raju, several newcomers also star in the film. Shobana is the female lead. Audiences are also intrigued by the Mohanlal-Shobana pairing after a 15-year gap. Shaji Kumar is the cinematographer, Nishaad Yusuf is the editor, and the music is by Jakes Bejoy.