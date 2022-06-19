Ronaldo and Georgina's Majorca vacation: Of family, togetherness and dreams

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo, his partner Georgina Rodriguez and their children are enjoying a vacation in Spain's Majorca islands.

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo, his partner Georgina Rodriguez and their children are enjoying a vacation in Spain's Majorca islands. The family reportedly lives in a luxury villa, secluded from prying eyes, that sits at the foot of the Tramuntana mountains. Also read: Ronaldo's tribute to 'brother' Marcelo leaves Real Madrid fans emotional

The 37-year-old Portuguese superstar and his family arrived for their vacation in style - as they used his 20 million-pound G200 private jet. Also read: Ronaldo and Georgina's beach bodies will make you drool and long for a vacation

They are also spending time aboard the Manchester United icon's lavish 88-feet long Azimut Grande, which he showed off on Instagram.

Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriquez also took to Instagram to share photos from their vacation. She wore a sky blue bikini and looked stunning as she posed for the camera along with the children.

On the occasion of Cristiano Ronaldo Jr's birthday on June 17, the 28-year-old Spanish model also shared photographs of the times she's spent with the children and the United forward himself.

"For a happy day and a life full of wonderful moments. Mom, dad and your siblings will continue walking, skiing, flying, swimming, sailing, dreaming, creating and enjoying with you hand in hand," Georgina wrote on Instagram.

"We are so proud of the great little man you are becoming. We love you infinity ❤️" she added in her post.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo also sent a heartwarming birthday message to his son, Cristiano Jr, and queried whether the two of them would still train together now that he is growing up.

The United superstar shared a cheeky snap of the pair of them on board a plane, Cristiano senior asleep while his son posed for the camera. "Happy birthday my son! How time is rushing by…?! Will we still play together?!' The words were followed by a questioning emoji and a laughing emoji. The most important thing is to continue being the boy you are with a huge heart! Best of luck, sonny! Daddy loves you very much."

Ronaldo whisked his family away to the Spanish island following his spell on international duty at the UEFA Nations League. The Portugal star and his family are reportedly staying at a 10,000 pounds-per-night mansion on the seafront, which might well be on the recommendation of his former Real Madrid teammate Sergio Ramos.

