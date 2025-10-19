Image Credit : Instagram

Selena and Benny’s relationship has been built on both personal and creative bonds. The two, who first worked together on Selena’s 2015 hit Same Old Love and later on I Can’t Get Enough (2019) and Single Soon (2023), confirmed their romance in December 2023 after months of speculation. They got engaged a year later and tied the knot in elegant Ralph Lauren outfits — Selena in a halter-style white gown with floral accents, and Benny in a classic tuxedo. Professionally, Benny continues to produce chart-topping hits for major artists like Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran, while Selena recently starred in the fifth season of Only Murders in the Building alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short.