Hailey Bieber on Comparisons
Hailey Bieber has finally addressed the persistent comparisons between her and Justin Bieber’s ex, Selena Gomez. In a candid interview with the Wall Street Journal, Hailey described being compared to others as “annoying” and expressed frustration over narratives created without her input. She emphasized that she never asked for these comparisons and feels it’s unfair to be judged based on stories others make up.
Finding Success Beyond Public Scrutiny
Despite her growing success, including the remarkable $1 billion acquisition of her skincare brand Rhode by e.l.f. Beauty, Hailey revealed that the conversations surrounding her marriage and supposed rivalries continue to overshadow her accomplishments. She firmly stated that she doesn’t view her relationships or career in terms of competition. “I think there is space for everybody,” she said, highlighting her belief in supporting and collaborating with others rather than competing.
Deflecting Unwanted Comparisons
When the interviewer brought up Selena Gomez and her Rare Beauty brand, Hailey’s publicist quickly shut down the topic, signaling how sensitive the comparisons remain. Hailey herself acknowledged the annoyance such discussions cause, pointing out that these constant comparisons are not only unhelpful but also distracting from her true work and identity.
Marriage and Protecting Personal Boundaries
On a more personal note, Hailey opened up about her marriage to Justin Bieber. Both are navigating fame and public scrutiny while trying to “find their voice” together. She also shared her protective stance toward their son, Jack Blues, stating she plans to keep his face private until he is old enough to understand the implications of being in the public eye.
A Strong Stance Against Toxic Narratives
This isn’t the first time Hailey has spoken out against the toxic narratives that pit women against each other. In a previous interview, she described these comparisons as “vile” and “disgusting,” criticizing the media’s role in perpetuating harmful stories. She strongly condemned the idea of framing women as rivals simply because of their connection to the same man, calling it “awful” and something she has despised from the start.