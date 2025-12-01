- Home
- Entertainment
- Dhurandhar OTT Release: Ranveer Singh Starrer Spy-Thriller To Release On This Platform; Check
Dhurandhar OTT Release: Ranveer Singh Starrer Spy-Thriller To Release On This Platform; Check
Dhurandhar OTT Release: Ranveer Singh’s high-stakes spy thriller Dhurandhar, set in Pakistan’s volatile Lyari region, is gearing up for its December 2025 release, sparking major buzz around its plot, cast, and expected OTT premiere
Theatrical Release and OTT Plans
Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh’s big-budget spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar, is headed for theatres on December 5, 2025. Industry buzz suggests that Netflix has already picked up the OTT rights and is planning a digital release for January 30, 2026, though the team behind the film has not yet confirmed it.
Plot, Setting, and Rumour Clarifications
The movie is positioned as a gritty, high-stakes espionage drama set in Pakistan’s dangerous Lyari belt. It follows an Indian intelligence officer on a covert mission that pushes him into the heart of gang warfare and terror networks. Earlier speculation linked the story to Major Mohit Sharma, but the director clarified that the film is not a biographical account.
Two-Part Speculation and Runtime Buzz
Reports have hinted that Dhurandhar might actually unfold as a two-part saga, with the next installment expected sometime in mid-2026. The runtime is also rumoured to be around three and a half hours, making it one of Bollywood’s longest recent releases if the reports turn out to be true.
Star Cast, Crew, and Ranveer’s Recent Work
The film brings together a heavyweight cast featuring Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and others, with music by Shashwat Sachdev and cinematography by Vikash Nowlakha. For Ranveer Singh, who last appeared in Singham Again and made a cameo in Aryan Khan’s debut film, Dhurandhar marks another intense, action-packed role that is already generating strong buzz.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.