Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour shut down speculation of a rift. Brown spoke of their close bond, feeling safe with him, and their 'labour of love' on set. Their joint appearance confirmed their friendly off-screen relationship.

'Stranger Things' stars Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour appeared to firmly shut down recent speculation about him after he did not appear with his castmates during several press engagements, according to E! News.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Brown on Their Close On-Set Bond

She shared her experience of shooting the fifth and final season of the Netflix series alongside the 50-year-old, particularly during their more emotional scenes together. "Of course I felt safe," she said in an interview with Deadline, adding, "We've worked together for 10 years. I feel safe with everyone on that set."

Millie highlighted the unique dynamic between her character, Eleven, and her adoptive father Jim Hopper (played by David), which led to a singular relationship between the two actors, according to E! News. "We also play father and daughter," she said, "so naturally, you have a closer bond than the rest, because we have had some really intense scenes together, especially in season two," as quoted by the outlet.

Noting her "great relationship" with David, Millie described their work together as a "labour of love," adding that he helped in elevating her craft as an actor.

Joint Appearance Quiets Speculation

The actors, who play Eleven and Jim Hopper in the globally popular sci-fi drama, were seen sharing an easy camaraderie, smiling, chatting, and posing for pictures during the event held on November 6.

Their warm red-carpet moment comes amid recent months of online discussions suggesting tension between the two, fuelled by speculative social media posts.

However, Brown and Harbour's joint appearance made it clear that their off-screen relationship remains friendly and supportive as the series approaches its final chapter.

Reason Behind Press Tour Absence Revealed

Earlier this month, speculation arose as to why David did not appear alongside his 'Stranger Things' costars during the press tour for the show's fifth and final season.

However, a source informed E! News that he never confirmed for the interview junket as he was occupied with another project.

A Playful Red-Carpet Exchange

During their joint appearance in the show's season five premiere in Los Angeles, Harbour added humour into the moment by teasing Brown about her husband, Jake Bongiovi "Am I as handsome as Jake?" David said in a video captured by E! News. "I'm not. It's not my fault. It's just genetics."