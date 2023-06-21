Satyaprem ki Katha song launch: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani dazzle in bright colours at event

'Satyaprem Ki Katha,' is a love story starring Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan. The film, set to release on June 28, 2023 is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Sameer Vidwans has donned the director's hat.Kartik Aaryan and Sajid Nadiadwala have decided on a unique surprise for all the fans before the film's release.

With the release of today's number 'Sun Sajni', the popular duo of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani has spread the magical spell once more.

The magic of unadulterated love has engulfed the world of "Satyaprem Ki Katha," a film by Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures.

'Sun Sajni' is sung by Meet Bros, Parampara Tandon, and Piyush Mehroliyaa. Music is composed by Meet Bros, and the lyrics of the song are given by Kumaar.

Moreover, Having given two soulful melodies, Naseeb Se and Aaj Ke Baad, and an upbeat dance number, Gujju Pataka, 'Sun Sajni' is another addition to the chartbuster album of Satyaprem Ki Katha.

This will be the first time where we see Kartik and Kiara performing garba and one cannot miss out on their sizzling chemistry in this garba dance number.

Well decked up with grand celebration visuals, colorful canvas, and heart-thumping Garba beats, 'Sun Sajni' is a one-song that is truly going to set its rule.

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' will be released in theaters on 29th June 2023.