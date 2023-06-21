Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Satyaprem ki Katha song launch: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani dazzle in bright colours at event

    First Published Jun 21, 2023, 2:50 PM IST

    'Satyaprem Ki Katha,' is a love story starring Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan. The film, set to release on June 28, 2023 is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Sameer Vidwans has donned the director's hat.Kartik Aaryan and Sajid Nadiadwala have decided on a unique surprise for all the fans before the film's release.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    With the release of today's number 'Sun Sajni', the popular duo of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani has spread the magical spell once more. 

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

     The magic of unadulterated love has engulfed the world of "Satyaprem Ki Katha," a film by Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures. 

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    'Sun Sajni' is sung by Meet Bros, Parampara Tandon, and Piyush Mehroliyaa. Music is composed by Meet Bros, and the lyrics of the song are given by Kumaar. 

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Moreover, Having given two soulful melodies, Naseeb Se and Aaj Ke Baad, and an upbeat dance number, Gujju Pataka, 'Sun Sajni' is another addition to the chartbuster album of Satyaprem Ki Katha. 

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    This will be the first time where we see Kartik and Kiara performing garba and one cannot miss out on their sizzling chemistry in this garba dance number.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Well decked up with grand celebration visuals, colorful canvas, and heart-thumping Garba beats, 'Sun Sajni' is a one-song that is truly going to set its rule. 

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' will be released in theaters on 29th June 2023.

