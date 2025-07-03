Saroj Khan Death Anniversary: Lesser-known facts about choreographer’s life
It's been 5 years since Bollywood's renowned choreographer Saroj Khan passed away due to a heart attack in 2020. Let's remember her and delve into some untold stories of her life.
| Published : Jul 03 2025, 01:25 PM
2 Min read
Bollywood's best choreographer, Saroj Khan, worked with every superstar. She even made stars dance who didn't know how. Saroj received 3 National and 8 Filmfare Awards for choreography.
Saroj Khan shared untold stories from her life on Doordarshan's show 'Koshish Se Kamyabi Tak', hosted by Kiran Juneja. This interview aired in 2016.
Saroj Khan talked about her dance, choreography, and films. She shared how her father passed away when she was very young, leaving her with the responsibility of running the house. She started working as a child artist in films at the age of 4-5.
Saroj Khan met film choreographer Sohanlal while dancing. He was a great choreographer, and she became attracted to him. She found him caring and saw a father figure in him.
Sohanlal proposed to Saroj Khan when she was 13 and he was 43. They had two children, but Sohanlal wasn't ready to accept them. They separated amicably.
Sardar Roshan Khan entered Saroj's life after her separation. He proposed, and she sought her children's permission before accepting. She wanted her kids to have a father's name. They had a daughter, but Khan passed away a few years later, leaving Saroj to raise her children alone.
Saroj Khan choreographed around 3000 songs for superstars like Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi, Kareena Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Aamir Khan, Govinda, Shahrukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and Anil Kapoor.
