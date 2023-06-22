Why did Saroj Khan once want to slap Kajol-Saif Ali Khan while shooting? Know what actress revealed

Kajol narrated how late choreographer Saroj Khan got very irritated with her and Saif Ali Khan because they couldn't stop laughing while filming a sensual song sequence. The actress's subsequent projects include the Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2 short film directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and The Trial: Pyaar, Kanoon, and Dhoka.

Just a few days ago, the teaser for Lust Stories 2 was published, and it gave us a glimpse of Kajol's role in the short movie. Kajol claimed in a recent interview that she is unable to identify to the emotions of sex and sharam. She reminisced about how late choreographer Saroj Khan was furious with her and Saif Ali Khan because they couldn't stop laughing while filming a sensual song sequence for Ye Dillagi and claimed that she relied on her directors for that. Kajol reminisced her time working with Saif Ali Khan on the Ye Dillagi song "Hothon Pe Bas Tera Naam Hai" while speaking with Radio Nasha. She described it as "terrible."

ALSO READ: From Adipurush to Shamshera: Top 7 worst trending Bollywood movies

In the interview, Kajol said, “There are two things, the word sexy and the word ‘sharam’, I can’t relate with these emotions. When somebody tells me I have to bat my eyelids and act coy, I can’t comprehend it. I don’t understand the emotion, but if you give me a set of features to move in a particular way, I get that.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

“You have to see how much Saroj ji wanted to slap us… On ‘Hothon Pe Bas…’ Saroj ji wanted to hit us. Saif and I couldn’t stop laughing. She’d say, ‘You aren’t taking this seriously, you’re ill-mannered kids’,” added the actress. Kajol also added that she relies on her directors the majority of the time. She recounted working on the dance scene for 'Hothon Pe' with Saif and how Saroj Khan was irritated with them for laughing nonstop while filming the sensual song. The Netflix release of Lust Stories 2 is scheduled for June 29, 2023.

ABOUT DIFFICULT DECISIONS: The actor admitted that she had to make some difficult choices, telling IANS that, "Actually, a lot of situations in my life forced me to make difficult decisions. The fact that I got married at the height of my career and that I actually entered the film business changed everything for me since I wasn't sure if I wanted to do it or not. On February 29, 1999, Kajol and Ajay Devgn became husband and wife. Nysa Devgn, their 20-year-old daughter, is the only child they have.

ALSO READ: Neeyat trailer: Vidya Balan returns to cinema with classic murder mystery after 4 years