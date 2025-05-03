Sara Tendulkar's alleged dating rumors with THESE Men: Check list
Sara Tendulkar is often in the news for her beauty and style. Her name is frequently linked with cricketer Shubman Gill. But did you know who she was dating before Gill? Let us tell you.
| Published : May 03 2025, 12:23 PM
2 Min read

Discussions about Sara Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar's beloved daughter, Sara Tendulkar, is quite popular on social media. She often appears in the headlines for her posts. Millions are captivated by her beauty, and everyone seems to admire her.

Relationship with Shubman Gill
The nature of Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar's relationship remains unclear. They don't even follow each other on Instagram. Despite this, fans speculate about their relationship. They have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Linked with a Bollywood Actor
Before Gill, Sara's name was linked with a Bollywood actor, leading to many rumors. Fans suspected she was cheating on Gill. Her name was associated with actor Himansh Kohli, and reports suggested they were dating.

Viral Photo
People accused Sara of cheating on Gill. A photo of Himansh and Sara went viral, fueling relationship rumors. They were seen together multiple times. However, the actor later got married, putting an end to the rumors.

Relationship with Anant Ambani
Sara Tendulkar was once linked to Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani. Spotted together in 2020, rumors of them dating surfaced. However, it was later clarified that they were not in a relationship.

Sara is Single...
Unfollowing Shubman Gill on Instagram suggests there's nothing between them. Gill stated in an interview that he's been single for three years and is busy. This raises the question: Is Sara currently single?

On Social Media...
Sara Tendulkar is very active on social media, frequently sharing photos. Sachin's daughter enjoys traveling and recently shared pictures and videos from her trip to Australia.
