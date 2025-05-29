A social media stir has erupted involving Tamannaah Bhatia, Deepika Padukone, and filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, with Instagram’s odd ‘auto-like’ glitch adding fuel to the fire

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia took to her Instagram Story to post about how the social media platform apparently "likes" pages "on its own".

"Can Instagram pls figure out how it likes pages on its own, cause random people are making it news and I have work to do," Tamannaah said on Wednesday while posting a story with a selfie of herself.

Reportedly, Tamannaah liked an Instagram reel that features Deepika Padukone and which highlighted issues such as the gender pay gap, unprofessional work environments, and misogyny.

The 'Odela 2' actor's post comes amid the ongoing controversy surrounding actor Deepika Padukone and filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga over the movie 'Spirit'.

