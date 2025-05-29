Akshay Kumar worked with THESE South celebs; Check box office performance
Akshay Kumar has worked with several South Indian actresses like Trisha and Nithya Menen. But which pairing was a fan favorite?
| Published : May 29 2025, 09:03 AM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
14
Image Credit : Social Media
Khatta Meetha
Trisha starred alongside Akshay Kumar in the popular film 'Khatta Meetha'. Released in 2010, the film had average earnings.
24
Image Credit : Social Media
Mission Mangal
Popular South Indian actress Nithya Menen played a lead role in Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Mangal', released in 2019. The film was a hit.
34
Image Credit : Social Media
Atrangi Re
Dhanush starred alongside Akshay Kumar in Aanand L. Rai's 'Atrangi Re', which released in 2021. The film performed decently at the box office.
44
Image Credit : Social Media
2.0
Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth appeared together in '2.0', released in 2018 (not 2021). The film is considered a box office hit.
Top Stories