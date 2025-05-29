In a deepening crackdown on alleged espionage networks following India’s Operation Sindoor, a Rajasthan government employee was detained on Wednesday for suspected links with Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

In a strong show of India’s relentless vigilance against hostile foreign intelligence operations, a Rajasthan government employee was detained on Wednesday for allegedly spying for Pakistan’s dreaded Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency. This arrest comes amid an intense nationwide crackdown targeting Pakistan-backed espionage networks following India’s decisive Operation Sindoor.

Indian Security Forces Nab Suspected ISI Agent in Jaisalmer

Sakur Khan Mangaliyar, who holds a position in Rajasthan’s employment department, was swiftly detained by a coordinated team of CID and intelligence officers at his workplace in Jaisalmer. The accused will now be transferred to Jaipur for rigorous interrogation to uncover further Pakistan-backed espionage plots.

Intelligence agencies are also actively probing Mangaliyar’s suspected links to a senior Congress politician from the sensitive border region. According to a Times of India report quoting sources, Mangaliyar once served as a personal assistant to a Congress official during the previous Congress government—raising alarming questions about potential political complicity in Pakistan’s covert operations. Security agencies have chosen to remain tight-lipped on these political connections amid the ongoing investigation.

Multiple Trips to Pakistan and Suspicious Contacts Expose Spy Network

Mangaliyar, residing dangerously close to the Pakistan border in Mangaliya’s Dhani near Baroda village, was under close surveillance for weeks before his arrest. His mobile phone revealed numerous Pakistani contacts, which he failed to explain satisfactorily. Even more troubling is his admission of having traveled to Pakistan at least seven times in recent years—clearly exposing him as a conduit for Pakistani intelligence.

SP Sudhir Chaudhary stated, “We are verifying all facts and conducting an inquiry,” adding that the probe was initiated after crucial intelligence alerts from “higher headquarters” warned of suspicious activities threatening national security.

While no direct military photos or videos were found on Mangaliyar’s device—possibly deleted to cover tracks—his two bank accounts are currently being scrutinized for illicit funding. Intelligence sources have also pointed to links between Mangaliyar and a Pakistani embassy official, suggesting direct coordination with ISI handlers aiming to sabotage India’s security.

India’s Fierce Retaliation Continues Against Pakistani Espionage

This arrest is part of a series of swift and uncompromising actions taken since India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, following the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22 that claimed 26 innocent lives.

Several suspects involved in spying for Pakistan have been arrested across Punjab and Haryana. Among them is travel vlogger Jyoti Malhotra from Hisar, accused of leaking sensitive information to Pakistani handlers. Punjab police detained two suspects in Malerkotla on May 11, while Haryana police arrested two more on May 13 and May 15. Additionally, two individuals working inside the strategically vital Bathinda military station were caught on May 7 and May 14, highlighting the extent of Pakistan’s malicious infiltration attempts.