Sanya Malhotra OPENS up on societal pressure faced by women; Here's what she said

Actor Sanya Malhotra, known for her versatility, stars in Mrs, a film exploring gender roles and societal expectations. Set to release on Zee5 on February 7, the movie follows a dancer’s journey in a male-dominated household. Sanya shares insights on gender disparities, career challenges, and her future projects

article_image1
First Published Jan 29, 2025, 10:12 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 29, 2025, 10:12 AM IST

In her upcoming film Mrs, Sanya Malhotra portrays a homemaker navigating societal expectations. Speaking about gender disparities, she highlighted how women are often expected to leave their jobs after childbirth, despite parenting being a shared responsibility. She emphasized the need for a balanced approach and pointed out that while her on-screen characters may struggle with such issues, real-life examples exist that challenge these norms

article_image2

Known for her diverse roles in films like Jawan, Dangal, Kathal, and Pagglait, Sanya attributed her success to her willingness to embrace new challenges. She expressed her dislike for being confined to a particular category and shared that she enjoys exploring different aspects of acting. Although she considers herself a relaxed individual in general, she takes bold creative risks when it comes to her films

article_image3

Sanya revealed that 2024 will see her in a variety of roles, including a unique character in Sunny Sanskari, which she described as something she has never done before. She believes that continuously challenging oneself is crucial for growth and looks forward to experimenting with different roles

article_image4

Mrs is set to premiere on Zee5 on February 7. Sanya disclosed that she prepared for her role in the film while simultaneously working on Jawan and Sam Bahadur, demonstrating her dedication to her craft

