Ameesha Patel Says Younger Men Are Asking Her Out—‘I’m Ready to Marry Even at 50!’
Ameesha Patel, who impressed audiences in Pawan Kalyan's film 'Badri,' says she's ready for marriage. Apparently, even guys half her age are asking her out on dates.
Ameesha Patel remains single even at 50
Many actresses stay single past 50, and Ameesha Patel is one. At 50, she's still single but now says she's ready for marriage, revealing even guys half her age ask her out.
Guys half my age are asking me out on dates
Ameesha says guys half her age ask her out. She's open to it, stating age is just a number. She's ready to marry someone with maturity, and her comments are now going viral.
Ameesha Patel's Telugu films
Ameesha grabbed attention after her Tollywood debut in 'Badri' with Pawan Kalyan. After that hit, a series of flops in Telugu cinema led her to focus solely on Bollywood.
Ameesha Patel wows with her glamorous looks
After a special song in 'Aakatayi,' she made a huge comeback with 'Gadar 2.' Though offers are few, she's active on social media, looking youthful and stunning at 50.
