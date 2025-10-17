Sanjay Kapoor Birthday: Check His Net Worth, Career, Movies
Sanjay Kapoor Birthday: He was born in 1965. Coming from a film family, Sanjay tried his luck in movies like his elder brother Anil Kapoor. However, he couldn't deliver a single hit on his own. Let's find out about his films and property
Sanjay Kapoor
Anil Kapoor made a huge name for himself in Bollywood, but his younger brother Sanjay Kapoor couldn't achieve the same success. He has been active in films for about 26 years but couldn't deliver a hit on his own.
Only Hit Film
Sanjay Kapoor's only career hit was 'Sirf Tum' (1999). Directed by Agathiyan, it starred Priya Gill. Made on a 3 crore budget, it earned 11 crores.
Sanjay Kapoor Debut
Sanjay Kapoor debuted in 1995 with the film 'Prem'. Tabu was the lead actress opposite him. Directed by Satish Kaushik and produced by Boney Kapoor, the film flopped badly at the box office. Made on a 5 crore budget, it did business of 6.54 crores.
Flop Films
Sanjay Kapoor worked in many films including Auzaar (1997), Mohabbat (1997), Sirf Tum (1999), Chhupa Rustam (2001), Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe (2002), Qayamat (2003), and Shaandaar (2015), but all of them flopped.
Net Worth
Despite a string of flop films, Sanjay Kapoor owns assets worth crores. He has a net worth of 86 crores and lives a lavish life. He owns a luxurious bungalow in Mumbai worth crores. He also has a production house named Sanjay Kapoor Entertainment Private Limited.
Maheep Kapoor
Sanjay's wife, Maheep Kapoor, is a businesswoman with a jewelry store in Bandra. Their daughter Shanaya has debuted in films, and son Jahaan is also preparing for Bollywood.