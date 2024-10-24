Sanjay Dutt's 308 affairs: Shocking lie he told to manipulate his girlfriends (Throwback)

Sanjay Dutt's shocking revelation of 308 relationships.  The fake grave story and other controversies surrounding the Bollywood actor.

article_image1
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Oct 24, 2024, 1:18 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 24, 2024, 1:18 PM IST

Sanjay Dutt, known for Sadak, Munna Bhai MBBS, and KGF 2, has had a successful career despite controversies. His recent role in Double Ismart added to his achievements.

article_image2

Sanjay Dutt's biopic 'Sanju'

The biopic 'Sanju', directed by Rajkumar Hirani, revealed Dutt's claim of 308 girlfriends, sparking widespread discussion and questions about its authenticity.

article_image3

Sanjay Dutt's manipulation tactic

Sanjay Dutt reportedly took girls to a grave, feigning grief to manipulate them into relationships. This shocking revelation has gone viral.

article_image4

The fake grave revelation

The grave Sanjay Dutt used to gain sympathy wasn't his mother's, adding another layer to the manipulative tactic he employed.

article_image5

Sanjay Dutt's alleged revenge

Sanjay Dutt allegedly sought revenge on women who broke up with him, even damaging a car belonging to an ex-girlfriend's new partner.

article_image6

Sanjay Dutt's life: A rollercoaster

Sanjay Dutt's life, from his rise to stardom to his imprisonment in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case, has been a tumultuous journey.

article_image7

Sanjay Dutt post-imprisonment

After serving his sentence, Sanjay Dutt returned to acting, with 'Sanju', a biopic directed by Rajkumar Hirani, chronicling his life.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Cardi B forced to miss ONE MusicFest amid health concerns; Here's what we know ATG

Cardi B forced to miss ONE MusicFest amid health concerns; Here's what we know

Jensen Huang in India: Akshay Kumar bonds with Nvidia CEO on martial arts RBA

Jensen Huang in India: Akshay Kumar bonds with Nvidia CEO on martial arts

Bigg Boss 18: Arfeen Khan opens up about wife Sara's father's tragic suicide ATG

Bigg Boss 18: Arfeen Khan opens up about wife Sara’s father’s tragic suicide

Billie Eilish tumbles off stage, gets bruised during New York concert [VIDEO] ATG

Billie Eilish tumbles off stage, gets bruised during New York concert [VIDEO]

Kishkindha Kaandam OTT release: Netflix or Prime Video? Know where to watch Asif Ali's film RBA

Kishkindha Kaandam OTT release: Netflix or Prime Video? Know where to watch Asif Ali's film

Recent Stories

Unwelcomed in New Zealand Indian immigrant's experience with racism sparks online debate; read post snt

'Unwelcomed in New Zealand': Indian immigrant's experience with racism sparks online debate; read post

Why soaking your feet in salt water is a game-changer? gcw

Why soaking your feet in salt water is a game-changer?

Nia Sharma gets trolled for her latest Instagram posts; netizens call her 'shameful, 'vulgar', 'awful' RBA

Nia Sharma gets trolled for her latest Instagram posts; netizens call her 'shameful, 'vulgar', 'awful'

US: Teen's mother blames AI girlfriend 'Daenerys Targaryen' for son's suicide, chatlogs reveal raunchy affair anr

US: Teen's mother blames AI girlfriend 'Daenerys Targaryen' for son's suicide, chatlogs reveal raunchy affair

Yelahanka has faced heavy rainfall in 120 years says Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar vkp

Bengaluru: ‘Yelahanka has faced heavy rainfall in 120 years’, says DCM DK Shivakumar

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon