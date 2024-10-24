Sanjay Dutt's 308 affairs: Shocking lie he told to manipulate his girlfriends (Throwback)

Sanjay Dutt's shocking revelation of 308 relationships. The fake grave story and other controversies surrounding the Bollywood actor.

Sanjay Dutt, known for Sadak, Munna Bhai MBBS, and KGF 2, has had a successful career despite controversies. His recent role in Double Ismart added to his achievements.

Sanjay Dutt's biopic 'Sanju'

The biopic 'Sanju', directed by Rajkumar Hirani, revealed Dutt's claim of 308 girlfriends, sparking widespread discussion and questions about its authenticity.

Sanjay Dutt's manipulation tactic

Sanjay Dutt reportedly took girls to a grave, feigning grief to manipulate them into relationships. This shocking revelation has gone viral.

The fake grave revelation

The grave Sanjay Dutt used to gain sympathy wasn't his mother's, adding another layer to the manipulative tactic he employed.

Sanjay Dutt's alleged revenge

Sanjay Dutt allegedly sought revenge on women who broke up with him, even damaging a car belonging to an ex-girlfriend's new partner.

Sanjay Dutt's life: A rollercoaster

Sanjay Dutt's life, from his rise to stardom to his imprisonment in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case, has been a tumultuous journey.

Sanjay Dutt post-imprisonment

After serving his sentence, Sanjay Dutt returned to acting, with 'Sanju', a biopic directed by Rajkumar Hirani, chronicling his life.

