Sanjay Dutt Meets Raghav Chadha Amid Political Buzz; Photos Go Viral
Raghav Chadha was recently in news after the Aam Aadmi Party removed him as its Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha. Now, he's making headlines again. This time, it's for his meeting with 'Dhurandhar' star Sanjay Dutt, and the pictures are going viral
Sanjay Dutt and Raghav Chadha's special meeting in Delhi
Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Dutt's special bond seen in viral photos
In the pictures that have surfaced, Sanjay Dutt and Raghav Chadha are seen posing for the camera and chatting with each other. These photos have piqued the interest of not just fans but also people in political circles.
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Raghav Chadha wrote a special message
Sharing the pictures, Raghav Chadha wrote, “Had the opportunity to host one of the warmest people, Sanjay Dutt, at my home some time ago. It's great to see the love you are receiving for ‘Dhurandhar’. Your aura is the same and so is the love of people in every era. This is fully deserved. Best wishes to you always.”
What people said after seeing Sanjay Dutt-Raghav Chadha's pictures
After seeing the pictures, one internet user wrote, “Sir, you can join Dhurandhar 3, but please don't join the BJP.” Another user commented, “Sir, my BP is shooting up, I hope you don't join the BJP.” One user wrote, “Two brothers, both are destructive.” Another comment read, “Preparations to join BJP have begun.” One user wrote, “Two 'dhurandhars' in one frame.” Another commented, “This guy's intentions don't seem right.”
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