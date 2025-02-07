Sanam Teri Kasam Re-release in theaters: Check Out the surprising ticket sales so far

Sanam Teri Kasam makes a surprising comeback in theatres, with impressive ticket sales for its re-release. The film, initially struggling, now shows strong advance bookings and a promising first-day collection.



Sanam Teri Kasam, a romantic drama, is making a comeback in theatres nearly a decade after its initial release. The movie, which initially struggled at the box office, has shown promising numbers in advance bookings this time. The film seems to be attracting a lot of attention with growing anticipation among audiences.



Reports suggest that Sanam Teri Kasam has sold around 20,000 tickets for its first day across top national cinema chains. Some sources even indicate the number might be as high as 39,000. These figures are impressive, especially when compared to the performance of new releases like Loveyapa, which is showing less interest.

The film's re-release is priced affordably, which could contribute to its strong early numbers. Industry predictions estimate the film's first-day collection could reach approximately Rs 2 crore. This is a positive sign for the movie, especially considering it’s an older title being reintroduced to a fresh audience.

Sanam Teri Kasam, which stars Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, was initially more successful on OTT platforms. Directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, the movie garnered a loyal following. It now faces competition from successful re-releases like Laila Majnu and Tummbad, both of which struggled initially in theatres but later found success.

