Sambhavna Seth Announces First Pregnancy Via Surrogacy After 10 Years of Marriage
TV actress and Bigg Boss fame Sambhavna Seth has shared news after a decade of marriage, revealing her first pregnancy via surrogacy. Her emotional journey has touched hearts and is trending across social media platforms.
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Sambhavna Seth's dream of becoming a mother will come true after 10 years
Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi are set to welcome their first child after a decade of marriage. The couple tied the knot in 2016 and have been trying to start a family ever since, facing several challenges along the way.
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Sambhavna Seth shares the good news with a social media post
Sambhavna Seth, 45, and her husband Avinash Dwivedi used a creative Instagram post to share the news. The post looked like a newspaper's breaking news section, with the words “Coming Soon” and “We’re Pregnant”. In their caption, the couple wrote, “We are pregnant. Our most beautiful story is now being made through love, hope, and surrogacy. The countdown begins.” They also shared a sweet picture of baby socks.
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Sambhavna Seth had suffered the pain of an IVF miscarriage
Before this, Sambhavna had a painful experience with IVF. She tried to get pregnant in December 2024 but sadly had a miscarriage. She revealed that despite repeated bleeding, her doctor assured her everything was fine. It was later discovered that the baby's heartbeat had stopped 15 days prior.
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Sambhavna Seth's heartbreaking experience
Sambhavna Seth opened up about her heartbreaking experience on Gauahar Khan's podcast. She said, "We were very excited… the announcement was the next day." She recalled how a doctor dismissed her symptoms as arthritis, when they were actually signs of a miscarriage that had happened 15 days earlier.
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Celebs congratulated Sambhavna and Avinash
As soon as they shared the happy news, wishes started pouring in from industry friends. Celebrities like Bharti Singh, Gajraj Rao, Mahhi Vij, and Delnaaz Irani dropped comments on their social media post to congratulate the couple.
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Sambhavna Seth's career and YouTube journey
Sambhavna Seth has had a long career in TV, films, and reality shows. She is well-known for her item numbers in Hindi and Bhojpuri films. Besides shows like 'Razia Sultan', she was a popular face on reality TV, appearing in 'Bigg Boss 2' and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 4'. She also runs a popular YouTube channel, 'Sambhavna Seth Entertainment'.
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