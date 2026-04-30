2 6 Image Credit : Instagram

Sambhavna Seth shares the good news with a social media post

Sambhavna Seth, 45, and her husband Avinash Dwivedi used a creative Instagram post to share the news. The post looked like a newspaper's breaking news section, with the words “Coming Soon” and “We’re Pregnant”. In their caption, the couple wrote, “We are pregnant. Our most beautiful story is now being made through love, hope, and surrogacy. The countdown begins.” They also shared a sweet picture of baby socks.