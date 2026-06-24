British band 'Gorillaz' paid tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle at their Tottenham Stadium show. Her granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, joined frontman Damon Albarn on stage for a special performance of 'The Shadowy Light' from the album 'The Mountain'.

Global Show with Strong Indian Representation Thirteen-strong Gorillaz live band and 24 guest performers from over 15 countries around the world, the show brought together collaborators from across the world, showcasing the global musical vision that inspired 'The Mountain'. Indian representation was at the heart of the performance. Acclaimed bansuri virtuoso Ajay Prasanna joined the band on stage, while pioneering jazz icon Asha Puthli's contribution to another album track, 'The Mooncave', was celebrated as part of the expansive live production, read a press note.The album itself features an extraordinary roster of Indian collaborators, including Asha Bhosle, Anoushka Shankar, Ajay Prasanna, Asha Puthli, and sarod maestros Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash. Gorillaz Set for India Debut For Indian fans, the significance of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium performance extends beyond the scale of the show. Many of the creative and musical elements that define the unique and extraordinary spectacle of a Gorillaz show will travel to India when Gorillaz make their long-awaited debut performances in the country next January.Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12 at the age of 92 due to multiple organ failure. She was cremated with full state honours at Shivaji Park Crematorium in Mumbai. Many stars, including Vicky Kaushal and Aamir Khan, attended the funeral. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) British band 'Gorillaz' recently paid tribute to legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle at Tottenham Stadium show. In one of the most memorable moments of the night, Damon Albarn welcomed Zanai Bhosle, granddaughter of Asha Bhosle, to the stage for a special tribute performance of 'The Shadowy Light' celebrating the extraordinary legacy of Asha Bhosle, whose vocals feature on 'The Mountain' album track.The performance connected generations of Indian music, bringing one of India's most celebrated musical legacies to a sold-out stadium audience in London.Thirteen-strong Gorillaz live band and 24 guest performers from over 15 countries around the world, the show brought together collaborators from across the world, showcasing the global musical vision that inspired 'The Mountain'. Indian representation was at the heart of the performance. Acclaimed bansuri virtuoso Ajay Prasanna joined the band on stage, while pioneering jazz icon Asha Puthli's contribution to another album track, 'The Mooncave', was celebrated as part of the expansive live production, read a press note.The album itself features an extraordinary roster of Indian collaborators, including Asha Bhosle, Anoushka Shankar, Ajay Prasanna, Asha Puthli, and sarod maestros Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash.For Indian fans, the significance of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium performance extends beyond the scale of the show. Many of the creative and musical elements that define the unique and extraordinary spectacle of a Gorillaz show will travel to India when Gorillaz make their long-awaited debut performances in the country next January.Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12 at the age of 92 due to multiple organ failure. She was cremated with full state honours at Shivaji Park Crematorium in Mumbai. Many stars, including Vicky Kaushal and Aamir Khan, attended the funeral. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source