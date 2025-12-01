Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru Get Married in Private Ceremony: Report
Samantha and Raj Nidimoru, who have been in a long-term relationship, have finally tied the knot. The couple held a private wedding ceremony in Coimbatore, and fans are sending their heartfelt congratulations.
Samantha Finds Love Again
Samantha and Raj Nidimoru have been in a relationship for some time. After her divorce from Naga Chaitanya, Samantha reportedly fell in love with Raj. Despite their bond, she never publicly spoke about their relationship, keeping it private until now.
Samantha and Raj Tie the Knot
Fans always believed Samantha and Raj Nidimoru were in love and eagerly awaited her remarriage. According to reports, that moment has arrived. On Monday, the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony, keeping the celebration intimate and away from the public eye.
Private Wedding at Isha Yoga Center
The wedding ceremony took place at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore. Samantha and Raj Nidimoru exchanged vows at the Bhairavi temple, with only family and close friends in attendance, making it an intimate and private celebration.
Samantha and Raj to Announce Marriage
It’s reported that Samantha and Raj Nidimoru will soon officially announce their marriage to fans. The duo first met when Samantha acted under Raj’s direction in The Family Man 2, marking the beginning of their journey together.
Second Marriage for Both
This is the second marriage for both Samantha and Raj Nidimoru. Samantha, 38, and Raj, 46, had found love after her divorce from Naga Chaitanya, whom she married in 2017 and separated from three years later. Fans are thrilled and congratulating the couple.
