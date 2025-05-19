- Home
Raj Nidimoru's ex-wife, Shyamali De, shared a cryptic Instagram post about "karma," which has gone viral amid rumors of his alleged relationship with actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu.
| Published : May 19 2025, 12:54 PM
2 Min read
15
Image Credit : Twitter
Raj Nidimoru's Ex-Wife Shares Cryptic Post
Leading South Indian actress Samantha has been in the news lately due to her personal life. After her divorce from Naga Chaitanya, rumors of her dating director Raj Nidimoru have been circulating on social media. Adding fuel to these rumors, a cryptic post about "karma" shared by Raj Nidimoru's ex-wife, Shyamali De, on her Instagram page has now sparked controversy.
25
Image Credit : Google
Raj Nidimoru's Ex-Wife's Controversial Post
Shyamali De shared on her Instagram story, "Remember, karma will follow you for the bad deeds you do. It will find you and punish you. Likewise, it will find you and bless you for the good deeds you do. Let your soul bloom." Although this post does not directly mention anyone, it gains significance in the backdrop of the current rumors about Raj and Samantha's dating.
35
Image Credit : instagram
Samantha - Raj Nidimoru's Alleged Romance
Samantha and Raj Nidimoru worked together in the web series 'The Family Man 2'. Samantha played the powerful character of 'Raji' in this series and received worldwide acclaim. Following the success of this series, Raj and DK are also working with Samantha in the Indian adaptation of 'Citadel', which also stars Varun Dhawan. These rumors question whether this professional relationship has turned into a personal one.
45
Image Credit : Instagram
Divorced Raj Nidimoru
Raj Nidimoru and Shyamali De were married for many years. However, it is said that they got divorced some time ago. The exact reasons for this divorce have not been released. Many people are discussing on social media whether Shyamali's "karma" post is an indirect response to Raj and Samantha's relationship. Some believe it could be a mere coincidence or related to something else in her personal life. Others say it is an expression of dissatisfaction with Raj's new relationship.
55
Image Credit : Instagram
Samantha Caught in Controversy
No official statement or explanation has been released from Samantha Ruth Prabhu or Raj Nidimoru regarding these rumours. Both are silent on this matter. Earlier, when Samantha divorced Naga Chaitanya, many speculations spread about the reasons for it. Even then, Samantha had requested the media and the public to respect her personal life.
