    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's morning bedroom talks will make you smile

    First Published Feb 9, 2022, 12:11 PM IST
    Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently shared a video on her social media page where she talks to her Pitbull dog Saasha

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently enjoying the company of her pet dogs; yesterday, we saw a video where her workout session got gatecrashed by her dogs Hash and Saasha. They were seen hovering around her during her session.
     

    In the video, we can see Samantha working out at her in-house gym, and her coach Junaid Shaikh was instructing her on a video call. During the same time, Samantha's training session got interrupted by two adorable gym partners. 
     

    The video went viral and left the internet and us in splits. The video also inspired us to work out regularly and never skip the gym. Samantha shared the video with a facepalm emoji and tagged her trainer. Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu prefers sex over food; check out her unknown facts

    Today, morning Samantha shared another video of her Pitbull dog named Saasha, where the actress was seen talking to her pet and calling her the cutest little girl. "When you are calm like this, and you don't go crazy, you are like the cutest little girl," Says Samantha to her baby dog. Also Read: Netizens call Urfi Javed 'low budget Samantha Ruth Prabhu'; check out her latest antic

    Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

    On the work front, Samantha has a few films in her kitty like Yashoda, Shakuntaalam and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya divorce: Real reason out; Nagarjuna reveals some insides

