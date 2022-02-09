Samantha Ruth Prabhu's morning bedroom talks will make you smile

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently shared a video on her social media page where she talks to her Pitbull dog Saasha

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently enjoying the company of her pet dogs; yesterday, we saw a video where her workout session got gatecrashed by her dogs Hash and Saasha. They were seen hovering around her during her session.



In the video, we can see Samantha working out at her in-house gym, and her coach Junaid Shaikh was instructing her on a video call. During the same time, Samantha's training session got interrupted by two adorable gym partners.



The video went viral and left the internet and us in splits. The video also inspired us to work out regularly and never skip the gym. Samantha shared the video with a facepalm emoji and tagged her trainer.

Today, morning Samantha shared another video of her Pitbull dog named Saasha, where the actress was seen talking to her pet and calling her the cutest little girl. "When you are calm like this, and you don't go crazy, you are like the cutest little girl," Says Samantha to her baby dog.

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram