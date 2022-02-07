Samantha Ruth Prabhu prefers sex over food; check out her unknown facts

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most loved and fittest, fashionable actresses, a powerhouse performer, and an idol for many of her fans. Let us know more about her



Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the top actresses of the south, and she is all was in the news because of her movies and social media posts. Last year, she was in the news after parting ways with her actor husband, Naga Chaitanya.

Yesterday, she shared some cool pictures, flaunting her new hairstyle. Samantha was seen wearing a brown tank top accompanied by her friend Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and costume designer Neeraja Kona.

A few years back, she was interviewed by JWF magazine, where she was asked some fun questions. One of the questions was on her preference — food or sex.



During that time, she was married to Naga Chaitanya; she said she could starve any day and preferred sex over food.



She also talked about having a baby; Samantha had confessed that she and Chaitanya had already decided the timeline to have a baby. Sam said, ”I have put a day as to when I want to have a baby.”



When questioned further, Samantha said, “Yes, the date has been fixed. But we have fixed the timeline as to when we want to have a baby.”



Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram