Netizens call Urfi Javed 'low budget Samantha Ruth Prabhu'; check out her latest antic

TV actor Urfi Javed is now tagged as 'low budget Samantha Ruth Prabhu' after she shook a leg on the latest song from Pushpa 'Oo Antava'; take a look

TV actor and Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed have taken over the internet but sharing a video where she is dancing on Oo Antava song from Pushpa. The song is originally performed by South stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun. A few days ago, another TV actress Sanjeeda Shaikh was seen trying to do some sexy moves on the same song.

Samantha's Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava has become a chartbuster and is in the top 10 trending list of YouTube. The actress' sexy moves were the highlights of the song also her dance steps with Allu Arjun. The song has become a hot trend on Instagram reels and many social media users have been sharing videos dancing to the song. (Check out the video here)



Likewise, Urfi Javed shared a video where she wore a maroon saree with a short blouse and danced to the track. She shared the video with the caption, “Had to post a reel on this ! No not a dancer also this was random ! #reels #reelitfeelit #reelkarofeelkaro #reelsinstagram."



Social media users didn't like her act and called her, “low-budget Samantha." One added, “Expressions are very poor." The TV actress has also often been trolled for her bizarre fashion sense. However, a few were glad to see the outfit choice in the video. “Looking hot in saree." Also Read: Urfi Javed seen in a printed saree with a cutout blouse; see pics