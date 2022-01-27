  • Facebook
    Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya divorce: Real reason out; Nagarjuna reveals some insides

    First Published Jan 27, 2022, 10:56 AM IST
    Actor Nagarjuna said in an interview Samantha Ruth Prabhu wanted to get separated from Naga Chaitanya, and he accepted her decision; read on

    In the latest interview, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ex-husband Naga Chaitanya's father, Nagarjuna Akkineni, has hinted what could have been wrong between the estranged couple. Samantha and Naga announced their separation in October 2021. 
     

    Since then, many reports and rumours claiming different alleged reasons behind their separation have been published online and in print. During that time, Samantha and Chaitanya have refrained from sharing anything related to their divorce, but since last weeks they have started talking about ending their marriage after 4 years.
     

    Not actor Naga Chaitanya's father Nagarjuna has opened up about what could have led to the end of their marriage. Nagarjuna said Samantha was the first to file for the divorce since she wanted it and Naga Chaitanya accepted her decision in a recent interview. 
     

    However, Naga was much worried about his father, what will he think and what would happen to family’s reputation after the divorce. Nagarjuna was further quoted hinting at the real reason, "Naga comforted me very much as he thought I would be worried. They (Samantha and Naga) have been together for four years in marriage, but no problem like this came between them. They were so close, and I don't know how it came down to this conclusion. They even celebrated 2021's New Year together, it seems that the issues have arisen after that." 
     

    Nagarjuna had once said in an interview that he is proud of Naga Chaitanya and dealt with his separation from Samantha. Recently, Naga revealed that his ex-wife Samantha's decision to part ways was taken in their mutual best interests. Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Malaika Arora to Deepika Padukone: 7 actresses who regularly practice yoga

    Before, Samantha had also said that she felt like she would crumble and die. Whereas, as she realised that she would live her life, with all the problems, she appreciated herself for being such a strong woman. Samantha also opens up on her divorce, saying how it affected her mental health. Also Read: Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu face mental health issues in 2021? Actress talks about her struggles, depression

