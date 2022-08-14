Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ex-husband Naga Chaitanya talks about his sex-life, marriage and more

In a recent interview, Naga Chaitanya stated that he was stopped by police in Hyderabad while making out in a vehicle. He also admitted that if he ran across his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu, he would hug and welcome her.

Naga Chaitanya has made news for his personal life, whether it's his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu or his suspected connection with Shobhita Dhulipala. Now, he's back in the news after revealing in a recent interview that he was caught making out in a car.

In a recent interview with Mashable India, when the presenter described being stopped by police at Bandra train station while kissing his fiancée, Naga Chaitanya stated that he had experienced the same.



He said, “That happened to me also. I was in the back seat of a car like in Hyderabad making out.” When the interviewer tried to know, if it was scary for him, to which Chay gave a prompt response and said it was cool. He quipped, “It’s okay. It’s a story to tell. I feel cool about it. I know what I was doing and I got caught.”

Chay was even questioned about his increased female attention now that he is unmarried. In response, he laughed and stated, "Female attention has always been there" (saying it in a nice way). It's always useful to have."

Meanwhile, during Laal Singh Chaddha's promotional tour, the 'Thank You' actor was asked about Shobhita Dhulipala in a rapid-fire round, and he flushed and grinned. Also Read: Shammi Kapoor death anniversary: The actor’s last film was with Ranbir Kapoor

