Madhuri Dixit recalls the challenges of starting her film career due to her traditional family's beliefs. The actress shared how her family, particularly her mother's side, was hesitant until her progressive great-grandmother gave her blessing.

Bollywood's 'Dhak Dhak' girl Madhuri Dixit, best known for her exceptional acting, expressive screen presence, and mesmerising dance performances, recently opened up about the challenges she faced when stepping into the film industry. Although she is celebrated today as one of Indian cinema's greatest icons, Madhuri revealed that beginning her career in films was not an easy decision for her traditional family.

Speaking to ANI, the actress shared that she came from a "very traditional" background, where entering the movie business was considered unconventional. She added that pursuing acting in those days was "a big career move," especially given her family's conservative beliefs.

A 'Big Career Move' Amidst Conservative Beliefs

Madhuri also shared that her parents, particularly her mother's side, were hesitant about the idea. "It was a big career move. And my mom comes from a very orthodox family. So does my dad. But still, my dad's family was okay. You know, but my mom's family was someone we had to go to and ask for permission," said Madhuri.

The Blessing That Changed Her Life

Madhuri went on to recall how she and her family spoke to her great-grandmother, who ultimately gave the blessing that changed her life. Emphasising a line she remembers vividly, Madhuri said her great-grandmother was "very progressive" and believed in her talent. "And my great-grandmother was alive at that time. We went and spoke to her because she was the oldest, you know, in the family. So we had to get permission...," she said.

"And she was very progressive, very forward-thinking. She said, 'I've seen her dance, and she's so talented. She should do something like this. She should do something that brings her art to the people. I'm confident if she works hard, she will do well.' And we got permission, and then I decided, 'OK, this is what I will do,'" Madhuri added.

An Enduring Bollywood Icon

Today, Madhuri remains one of Bollywood's most respected actresses, having delivered extraordinary performances in iconic films like Dil, Beta, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, and Dil To Pagal Hai. She has also earned critical acclaim for her work in 'Prem Pratigyaa', 'Parinda', 'Mrityudand', 'Pukar' and 'Lajja'. (ANI)