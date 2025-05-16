- Home
Samantha's manager has addressed rumors about the actress dating Bollywood director Raj Nidimoru and their supposed upcoming marriage. The manager clarified the situation amidst ongoing speculation.
Rumors are swirling about actress Samantha’s alleged relationship with Bollywood director Raj Nidimoru. Reports claim the duo is in love, planning to marry, and searching for a home together. They've been seen at temples and sharing selfies, fueling speculation about their bond.
Samantha frequently shares photos with director Raj Nidimoru, further fueling ongoing relationship rumors. One image, showing her resting her head on his shoulder, has especially intensified speculation, with fans and media interpreting it as a strong hint about their growing closeness and possible rom
Raj Nidimoru’s wife, Shyamali, indirectly responded to the swirling rumors by posting a message sending love and blessings to those who think, see, hear, talk, write, or meet her. Her cryptic post has only added more fuel to the ongoing speculation and public curiosity.
Samantha’s manager recently denied the dating rumors with Raj Nidimoru, calling them false. However, Samantha’s actions, such as sharing intimate photos with him, seem to contradict the statement, leading to further speculation. Only time will reveal the truth behind the rumors.