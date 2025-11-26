The shocking revelation by former Mumbai top cop Rakesh Maria has reopened discussions around Gulshan Kumar’s tragic murder, highlighting a missed warning that could have changed history. His claim that Mahesh Bhatt was asked to alert him.

A new wave of discussion has erupted around the decades-old Gulshan Kumar murder case after former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria revealed that a clear warning had been issued months before the tragic killing. According to Maria, he had received an urgent intelligence tip about a possible attack on the T-Series founder and immediately asked filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt to convey the danger to him.

Mahesh Bhatt Was Warned to Alert Gulshan Kumar

Maria explained that the input came from a reliable informant who claimed that Gulshan Kumar was being targeted by underworld operatives. The threat, as described, was specific and alarming: the attackers reportedly planned to strike at a location Gulshan Kumar visited regularly. The warning, according to Maria, was strong enough to prompt immediate action.

“So, protection was provided to him. Then I forgot about it, till August (1997), when I get to know that Gulshan Kumar has been shot outside the Shiva mandir. I was shocked. I thought, ‘How did this happen? Protection was provided to him.’ Then information came to me that Mumbai Police had given him protection, but he had a huge factory in Noida. So, Uttar Pradesh Police had provided him a big contingent of guards. So, they were there with him. Over a period of time, people feel it’s been so many months that the information was given, but nothing has happened yet. So, the lethargy sets in. Sloth sets in,” Said Maria.

“It must’ve been around 2-3 am. I couldn’t sleep. My wife saw me sitting after the call. And she was used to all that happening. She said, ‘Why don’t you inform someone? I saidm ‘You tell him not to leave his house. Just ask him if he goes to a Shiva mandir. I’m speaking to the Crime branch. Some protection would be provided to him,'” Maria explained

Mahesh Bhatt contacted for help

Since Mahesh Bhatt shared a long professional relationship with Gulshan Kumar in the 1990s, Maria believed Bhatt could reach him quickly. He said he contacted the filmmaker right away and requested that he inform Gulshan Kumar not to venture out until police could assess and handle the threat. The top cop claims he also passed the information to internal units responsible for crime intelligence and security deployment.

Security Measures Were Initiated, Then Disrupted

Maria noted that security was indeed arranged around Gulshan Kumar soon after the warning. However, the protection did not remain consistent. According to him, the responsibility of his security later shifted between agencies, creating gaps and miscommunication. This lapse proved fatal. On August 12, 1997, Gulshan Kumar was shot dead outside a temple he visited daily, the same scenario the early warning had reportedly described.

A Reminder of How Intelligence Can Fail

Maria's report adds a haunting layer to one of Bollywood's most shocking tragedies. It's the example of that kind of intelligence which sometimes fails to prevent crime when follow-through and coordination are weak. In fact, the revelation brings back questions about systemic failures that meant one of the industry's most powerful figures could be the victim of an avoidable attack.