Celina Jaitly has opened up about her traumatic marriage, filing a domestic violence case and revealing deeply disturbing allegations against her husband Peter Haag. Her claims highlight years of emotional, physical, and financial abuse.

Actor Celina Jaitly first publicly spoke after filing a case of domestic violence against her husband, businessman Peter Haag. Her words have left Bollywood and her fans all around the globe stumped. She gave revelations on years of alleged abuse, intimidation, and emotional trauma, lived silently under closed doors.

Celina Jaitly Breaks Silence Against Peter Haag

Celina Jaitly claims that these issues arose soon after marriage, and as per her, Haag often humiliated her with abusive language and abused her again in front of their children. She claims he made her a domestic help at her home and took away her identity and dignity.

Allegations of Physical and Sexual Misconduct

In her petition, Celina accuses Haag of acting violently and misbehaving with her at various stages of their relationship. According to her, these incidents left her in an emotional uproar and terribly frightened for her life. The actor alleges that asking her for any kind of support was usually met with fierce opposition.

Financial Control and Loss of Independence

Most heartbreaking part of her statement is that Haag put her in the straight jacket in her profession and made her financially dependent. According to Celina, she was also discouraged from doing work and not allowed to Bollywood or independent assignments again. Besides, Haag is accused of simply misusing their common funds, of controlling his biggest decisions involving money, and, in fact, making her sign on papers regarding property and assets.

Separation From Children and Break Down of Emotions

Celina's disclosure indicates that ultimately, she found herself cut off from her own children. She says Haag had already curtailed access to their sons in critical stages of their separation and this left her devastated and isolated. This, according to her, hiked her struggle, which caused her to leave their house abroad to seek her own safety.

Fight for Justice and Compensation

She has gone to court seeking financial damages, maintenance, and restoration of her rights over properties as well as personal belongings. She has also demanded accountability for mental, physical, and emotional harm she believes she suffered throughout the marriage.

According to Celina Jaitly, the decision to speak out now is not living in silence or fear. This has opened a whole new series of debates on domestic violence in public figures and the real battle faced by survivors in their fight for justice.